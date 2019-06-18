Company News
METALS-Copper steady, eyes Fed meet as Chile mine strike rumbles on

    BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - London copper prices held
steady on Tuesday as investors waited for news from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's interest rate meeting, while concerns over a
mine strike in top copper producer Chile offset weak U.S.
economic data. 
    Lower interest rates tend to push commodity prices higher as
they mean lower inventory financing costs, but analysts say the
Fed is unlikely to cut rates this week.
    Chile's Codelco            said its Chuquicamata mine, which
produced 320,744 tonnes of copper in 2018, was maintaining
output 50% of capacity after more than 3,000 unionised workers
walked off the job on Friday morning.
    Signs of a lingering strike "should see copper prices well
supported, despite the market's focus on the gloomy economic
backdrop," ANZ wrote in a note. "Supply shortages were
exacerbated by data showing Chinese output fell," it added.
    China's refined copper output dropped by 5.2% year-on-year
and 3.9% month-on-month to 711,000 tonnes in May, data released
by the National Bureau of Statistics showed. 
            
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
 was flat at $5,845 a tonne, as of 0449 GMT, after ending
up 0.4% on Monday. The most-traded August copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.4% to 46,360 yuan 
($6,693.14) a tonne by the end of the morning session. 
    * U.S.: The New York Federal Reserve said on Monday its
gauge of business growth in New York state posted a record fall
this month to its weakest level in more than 2-1/2 years,
suggesting an abrupt contraction in regional activity.
  
    * GLENCORE: Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines has shut down its
Mufulira smelter for major refurbishment, the Glencore-owned
 company said on Monday.
    * OTHER METALS: Aluminium, nickel and tin
 all made modest gains, while zinc fell 0.4% and
sister-metal lead slipped 0.5%.
    * NICKEL: Brazil's Vale has suspended nickel activities in
the country's northern Para state after a court decision but
said it will appeal.    
    * ALUMINIUM: Bosnia's aluminium smelter Aluminij Mostar
 is seeking a strategic partner to avoid bankruptcy and
a consortium led by London-listed miner and Glencore has shown
interest, its general manager said.
    MARKET NEWS    
    * Investor caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest
rate meeting capped Asian stocks, while crude oil prices
retreated as global growth worries overshadowed supply concerns
stemming from recent Middle East tensions.    
        
    DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
0900    EU       HICP Final MM YY         May
0900    EU       Eurostat Trade NSA, Eur  April
U.S. Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day meeting on
interest rates        
        
    PRICES    
 BASE METALS PRICES                        0449 GMT
 Three month LME copper                        5845
 Most active ShFE copper                      46360
 Three month LME aluminium                     1766
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   13805
 Three month LME zinc                          2460
 Most active ShFE zinc                        19930
 Three month LME lead                        1877.5
 Most active ShFE lead                        16180
 Three month LME nickel                       11790
 Most active ShFE nickel                      99100
 Three month LME tin                          18995
 Most active ShFE tin                        143740
                                                   
                                                   
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3     641.94
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3     -105.6
                                          
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3     244.49
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3    1004.74
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3    3306.99
                                          
 
($1 = 6.9265 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
