METALS-Copper steady, eyes Fed meet as Chile mine strike rumbles on

(Adds comment, details and updates prices) BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - London copper prices held steady on Tuesday as investors waited for news from the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate meeting, while concerns over a mine strike in top copper producer Chile offset weak U.S. economic data. Lower interest rates tend to push commodity prices higher as they mean lower inventory financing costs, but analysts say the Fed is unlikely to cut rates this week. Chile's Codelco said its Chuquicamata mine, which produced 320,744 tonnes of copper in 2018, was maintaining output 50% of capacity after more than 3,000 unionised workers walked off the job on Friday morning. Signs of a lingering strike "should see copper prices well supported, despite the market's focus on the gloomy economic backdrop," ANZ wrote in a note. "Supply shortages were exacerbated by data showing Chinese output fell," it added. China's refined copper output dropped by 5.2% year-on-year and 3.9% month-on-month to 711,000 tonnes in May, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $5,845 a tonne, as of 0449 GMT, after ending up 0.4% on Monday. The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.4% to 46,360 yuan ($6,693.14) a tonne by the end of the morning session. * U.S.: The New York Federal Reserve said on Monday its gauge of business growth in New York state posted a record fall this month to its weakest level in more than 2-1/2 years, suggesting an abrupt contraction in regional activity. * GLENCORE: Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines has shut down its Mufulira smelter for major refurbishment, the Glencore-owned company said on Monday. * OTHER METALS: Aluminium, nickel and tin all made modest gains, while zinc fell 0.4% and sister-metal lead slipped 0.5%. * NICKEL: Brazil's Vale has suspended nickel activities in the country's northern Para state after a court decision but said it will appeal. * ALUMINIUM: Bosnia's aluminium smelter Aluminij Mostar is seeking a strategic partner to avoid bankruptcy and a consortium led by London-listed miner and Glencore has shown interest, its general manager said. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Investor caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate meeting capped Asian stocks, while crude oil prices retreated as global growth worries overshadowed supply concerns stemming from recent Middle East tensions. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0900 EU HICP Final MM YY May 0900 EU Eurostat Trade NSA, Eur April U.S. Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day meeting on interest rates PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0449 GMT Three month LME copper 5845 Most active ShFE copper 46360 Three month LME aluminium 1766 Most active ShFE aluminium 13805 Three month LME zinc 2460 Most active ShFE zinc 19930 Three month LME lead 1877.5 Most active ShFE lead 16180 Three month LME nickel 11790 Most active ShFE nickel 99100 Three month LME tin 18995 Most active ShFE tin 143740 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 641.94 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -105.6 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 244.49 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1004.74 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 3306.99 ($1 = 6.9265 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)