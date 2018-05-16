METALS-Copper struggles as dollar hovers near five-month peak

MANILA, May 16 (Reuters) - London copper futures struggled to recover on Wednesday after a two-day slide as the U.S. dollar hovered near a five-month high versus a basket of major currencies following a surge in Treasury yields. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $6,812.50 per tonne by 0139 GMT. Also weighing on risk appetite was news that North Korea cancelled high-level talks with Seoul, denouncing military exercises between South Korea and the United States, breaking from several months of easing relations on the peninsula. SHANGHAI COPPER: The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.5 percent to 51,030 yuan ($8,002) a tonne. DOLLAR: The dollar index against a group of major currencies rose 0.1 percent to 93.321, not far from Tuesday's peak of 93.457, its highest since Dec. 22. A firmer greenback makes dollar-denominated assets more expensive for holders of other currencies. SHANGHAI EXCHANGE: The Shanghai Futures Exchange said it will launch China's first real-time platform for trading physical commodities from copper to chemicals, as it seeks to improve transparency and challenge rivals in the global futures market. CHINA DATA: China's new home prices rose 0.5 percent in April from a month earlier, compared with an increase of 0.4 percent in March. LITHIUM: China's Tianqi Lithium is nearing a deal to buy a 24 percent stake in Chile's Sociedad Quimica Y Minera, one of the world's biggest lithium producers, for about $4.3 billion. MINING: Rio Tinto CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques said resource companies needed to build "the United Nations of the mining industry" to tackle rising resource nationalism and cost inflation. U.S.-CHINA TRADE: The United States is seeking to make a trade deal with China, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said as bilateral talks between the world's two economic powerhouses resume in Washington this week. ASIAN SHARES: Asian markets fell after Pyongyang called off talks with Seoul, throwing a major U.S.-North Korean summit into question, and a spike in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield to a seven-year high knocked sentiment on Wall Street. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China House prices Apr 1230 U.S. Housing starts Apr 1230 U.S. Building permits Apr 1315 U.S. Industrial production Apr BASE METALS PRICES 0139 GMT Three month LME copper 6812.5 Most active ShFE copper 51030 Three month LME aluminium 2326.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14800 Three month LME zinc 3079 Most active ShFE zinc 23875 Three month LME lead 2356 Most active ShFE lead 19305 Three month LME nickel 14380 Most active ShFE nickel 107230 Three month LME tin 0 Most active ShFE tin 146010 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 412.36 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2466.13 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 572.66 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 293.05 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -1803.64 ($1 = 6.3773 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)