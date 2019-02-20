Company News
METALS-Copper ticks higher for 6th session on U.S.-China trade optimism

    BEIJING, Feb 20 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose for a
sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, striking a fresh
two-month high on hopes of a trade deal between China and the
United States.
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday talks with
China, currently taking place in Washington, were going well and
suggested he was open to pushing off the deadline to complete
negotiations, saying March 1 was not a "magical" date.
 
    Tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports are
scheduled to rise to 25 percent from 10 percent by March 1 if
there is no deal, which analysts expect would weigh on copper
demand and prices.
    "Optimism around the trade deal has been a key reason behind
the price recovery, so any trade talks could again spook
negative sentiment across the metals," ANZ said in a note.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded April copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange gained as much as 0.9 percent
to 49,790 yuan ($7,404.16) a tonne, the highest since Dec. 5 and
stood at 49,650 yuan a tonne by the end of the morning session.
    * COPPER SPREADS: The premium of cash copper over the
three-month LME contract CMCU0-3 was at $25 a tonne on
Tuesday, versus a discount of $14.25 a week earlier, indicating
tighter near-term supply.
    * OTHER METALS: The entire LME complex made modest gains,
with aluminium adding 0.5 percent. Shanghai lead
 was the sole laggard, slipping 0.1 percent.
    * LEAD: The global lead market narrowed its annual deficit
to 98,000 tonnes in 2018 compared to a shortfall of 148,000 in
the previous year, data from the International Lead and Zinc
Study Group showed.    
    * ALUMINIUM: South32 could cut about 500 jobs at
its Hillside aluminium smelter in South Africa, a trade union
said.
    * COLUMN: The United States' aluminium tariff wall is
crumbling: Andy Home. 
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks advanced to 4-1/2-month highs as investors
bet that Chinese and U.S. trade negotiators would be able to
de-escalate their tariff war.
        
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
*0700    Germany      Producer Prices Jan
0800      South Africa     CPI Jan
1100      Britain      CBI Trends - Orders Feb
1500      Euro Zone      Consumer Confidence Flash Feb
U.S. Federal Open Market Committee will release the minutes from
its January 29-30 policy meeting at 1900 GMT.
* approx. time 
    PRICES
                                          0354 GMT
 Three month LME copper                       6343
 Most active ShFE copper                     49640
 Three month LME aluminium                  1866.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                  13445
 Three month LME zinc                         2663
 Most active ShFE zinc                       21490
 Three month LME lead                         2026
 Most active ShFE lead                       16820
 Three month LME nickel                      12700
 Most active ShFE nickel                    100180
 Three month LME tin                         21220
 Most active ShFE tin                       150650
                                                  
                                                  
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3     42.97
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3   -1092.3
                                          
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3       158
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3    532.81
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3     48.24
                                          
 ($1 = 6.7246 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly and Naveen Thukral; editing by Richard
Pullin)
