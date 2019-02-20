METALS-Copper ticks higher for 6th session on U.S.-China trade optimism

(Adds comment, changes dateline, updates prices) BEIJING, Feb 20 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, striking a fresh two-month high on hopes of a trade deal between China and the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday talks with China, currently taking place in Washington, were going well and suggested he was open to pushing off the deadline to complete negotiations, saying March 1 was not a "magical" date. Tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports are scheduled to rise to 25 percent from 10 percent by March 1 if there is no deal, which analysts expect would weigh on copper demand and prices. "Optimism around the trade deal has been a key reason behind the price recovery, so any trade talks could again spook negative sentiment across the metals," ANZ said in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained as much as 0.9 percent to 49,790 yuan ($7,404.16) a tonne, the highest since Dec. 5 and stood at 49,650 yuan a tonne by the end of the morning session. * COPPER SPREADS: The premium of cash copper over the three-month LME contract CMCU0-3 was at $25 a tonne on Tuesday, versus a discount of $14.25 a week earlier, indicating tighter near-term supply. * OTHER METALS: The entire LME complex made modest gains, with aluminium adding 0.5 percent. Shanghai lead was the sole laggard, slipping 0.1 percent. * LEAD: The global lead market narrowed its annual deficit to 98,000 tonnes in 2018 compared to a shortfall of 148,000 in the previous year, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group showed. * ALUMINIUM: South32 could cut about 500 jobs at its Hillside aluminium smelter in South Africa, a trade union said. * COLUMN: The United States' aluminium tariff wall is crumbling: Andy Home. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks advanced to 4-1/2-month highs as investors bet that Chinese and U.S. trade negotiators would be able to de-escalate their tariff war. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) *0700 Germany Producer Prices Jan 0800 South Africa CPI Jan 1100 Britain CBI Trends - Orders Feb 1500 Euro Zone Consumer Confidence Flash Feb U.S. Federal Open Market Committee will release the minutes from its January 29-30 policy meeting at 1900 GMT. * approx. time PRICES 0354 GMT Three month LME copper 6343 Most active ShFE copper 49640 Three month LME aluminium 1866.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13445 Three month LME zinc 2663 Most active ShFE zinc 21490 Three month LME lead 2026 Most active ShFE lead 16820 Three month LME nickel 12700 Most active ShFE nickel 100180 Three month LME tin 21220 Most active ShFE tin 150650 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 42.97 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1092.3 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 158 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 532.81 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 48.24 ($1 = 6.7246 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly and Naveen Thukral; editing by Richard Pullin)