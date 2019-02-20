METALS-Copper ticks higher for sixth session on trade optimism

(Adds quote, Shanghai closing prices, updates London prices) BEIJING, Feb 20 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, striking a fresh two-month high on hopes of a trade deal between China and the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday talks with China, currently taking place in Washington, were going well and suggested he was open to pushing off the deadline to complete negotiations, saying March 1 was not a "magical" date. Tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports are scheduled to rise to 25 percent from 10 percent by March 1 if there is no deal, which analysts expect would weigh on copper demand and prices. "Optimism around the trade deal has been a key reason behind the price recovery, so any trade talks could again spook negative sentiment across the metals," ANZ said in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed as much as 0.5 percent to $6,350.50 a tonne, the highest since Dec. 3, and stood at $6,346 a tonne, as of 0705 GMT. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained as much as 0.9 percent to 49,790 yuan ($7,404.16) a tonne, the highest since Dec. 5, before closing at 49,719 yuan. * COPPER SPREADS: The premium of cash copper over the three-month LME contract CMCU0-3 was at $25 a tonne on Tuesday, versus a discount of $14.25 a week earlier. "The nearby squeeze on the copper spread is not a reflection of physical demand, but of shorts being trapped and trying to roll positions forwards," Malcolm Freeman, director of Kingdom Futures, said in a note. * OTHER METALS: The entire LME complex was higher, with aluminium and nickel both adding 0.8 percent. Shanghai lead was the sole laggard, closing down 0.3 percent. * LEAD: The global lead market narrowed its annual deficit to 98,000 tonnes in 2018 compared to a shortfall of 148,000 in the previous year, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group showed. * ALUMINIUM: South32 could cut about 500 jobs at its Hillside aluminium smelter in South Africa, a trade union said. * COLUMN: The United States' aluminium tariff wall is crumbling: Andy Home. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks advanced to 4-1/2-month highs as investors bet that Chinese and U.S. trade negotiators would be able to de-escalate their tariff war. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0707 GMT Three month LME copper 6346.5 Most active ShFE copper 49710 Three month LME aluminium 1870 Most active ShFE aluminium 13475 Three month LME zinc 2673 Most active ShFE zinc 21630 Three month LME lead 2026 Most active ShFE lead 16765 Three month LME nickel 12765 Most active ShFE nickel 100680 Three month LME tin 21205 Most active ShFE tin 150410 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 19.61 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -986.72 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 206.12 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 506.24 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -41.45 ($1 = 6.7246 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly and Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)