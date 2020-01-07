METALS-Copper ticks higher on low inventories, equity bounce

(Adds comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Jan 7 (Reuters) - London copper prices inched upwards for a second session on Tuesday, tracking equity markets, as inventories of the metal continued to drop, although trade and geopolitical uncertainties capped gains. Copper stocks in London Metal Exchange-monitored warehouses MCU-STOCKS have slumped by 57.5% since late August, and are currently at 142,900 tonnes, the lowest since March 2019. Copper stocks "have been low for a while but the reality is no one has felt the need to chase prices higher," said Guy Wolf, global head of market analytics at brokerage Marex Spectron. "Without resolution on the tariff situation, no one is really going to feel the need to risk-up and start filling up the supply chain again," Wolf said, referring to a raft of tariffs imposed by Washington and Beijing on each others' goods. A Chinese trade delegation is planning to travel to Washington on Jan. 13 for the signing of the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal between the two countries, the South China Morning Post reported on Sunday. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME rose 0.5% to $6,166.50 a tonne by 0529 GMT, extending a 0.2% gain from the previous session. The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.3% at 48,930 yuan ($7,036.24) a tonne, by the end of the morning session. * TRADE: China will not increase its annual low-tariff import quotas for corn, wheat and rice to accommodate stepped-up purchases of farm goods from the United States, local media group Caixin quoted senior agriculture official Han Jun as saying on Tuesday. * FIRST QUANTUM: Canada's First Quantum Minerals Ltd fell as much as nearly 4% on Monday after the copper miner said it had adopted a poison pill takeover defence. * BAUXITE: Aluminum Corp of China Ltd, , known as Chalco, has shipped the first cargo of bauxite from its Boffa mine in Guinea, a company spokesman said on Tuesday. * OTHER METALS: The LME complex was mixed, with aluminium down 0.2% and zinc shedding 0.5%. Nickel shrugged off an early dip to trade 0.4% higher, while lead added 0.2% and tin nudged up 0.3%. MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares rebounded as investors' reassessed the risk of an all-out conflict between the United States and Iran, while Wall Street battled back to the black as tech stocks climbed. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0522 GMT Three month LME copper 6167 Most active ShFE copper 48930 Three month LME aluminium 1829 Most active ShFE aluminium 14060 Three month LME zinc 2313.5 Most active ShFE zinc 18080 Three month LME lead 1923 Most active ShFE lead 14785 Three month LME nickel 13870 Most active ShFE nickel 108570 Three month LME tin 16895 Most active ShFE tin 134820 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc 550.69 3 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc -450.33 3 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc -290.33 3 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc -709.7 3 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc -2602.5 3 ($1 = 6.9540 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)