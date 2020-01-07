Company News
January 7, 2020 / 5:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

METALS-Copper ticks higher on low inventories, equity bounce

4 Min Read

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, Jan 7 (Reuters) - London copper prices inched
upwards for a second session on Tuesday, tracking equity
markets, as inventories of the metal continued to drop, although
trade and geopolitical uncertainties capped gains.
    Copper stocks in London Metal Exchange-monitored warehouses
MCU-STOCKS have slumped by 57.5% since late August, and are
currently at 142,900 tonnes, the lowest since March 2019.
    Copper stocks "have been low for a while but the reality is
no one has felt the need to chase prices higher," said Guy Wolf,
global head of market analytics at brokerage Marex Spectron.   
    "Without resolution on the tariff situation, no one is
really going to feel the need to risk-up and start filling up
the supply chain again," Wolf said, referring to a raft of
tariffs imposed by Washington and Beijing on each others' goods.
    
    A Chinese trade delegation is planning to travel to
Washington on Jan. 13 for the signing of the U.S.-China Phase 1
trade deal between the two countries, the South China Morning
Post reported on Sunday.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME rose 0.5% to
$6,166.50 a tonne by 0529 GMT, extending a 0.2% gain from the
previous session. The most-traded March copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.3% at 48,930 yuan
($7,036.24) a tonne, by the end of the morning session. 
    * TRADE: China will not increase its annual low-tariff
import quotas for corn, wheat and rice to accommodate stepped-up
purchases of farm goods from the United States, local media
group Caixin quoted senior agriculture official Han Jun as
saying on Tuesday.   
    * FIRST QUANTUM: Canada's First Quantum Minerals Ltd
fell as much as nearly 4% on Monday after the copper miner said
it had adopted a poison pill takeover defence.
    * BAUXITE: Aluminum Corp of China Ltd,
, known as Chalco, has shipped the first cargo of
bauxite from its Boffa mine in Guinea, a company spokesman said
on Tuesday.
    * OTHER METALS: The LME complex was mixed, with aluminium
 down 0.2% and zinc shedding 0.5%. Nickel
shrugged off an early dip to trade 0.4% higher, while lead
 added 0.2% and tin nudged up 0.3%.
            
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares rebounded as investors' reassessed the risk
of an all-out conflict between the United States and Iran, while
Wall Street battled back to the black as tech stocks climbed. 
    
      
    PRICES        
 BASE METALS PRICES                        0522 GMT
 Three month LME copper                        6167
 Most active ShFE copper                      48930
 Three month LME aluminium                     1829
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   14060
 Three month LME zinc                        2313.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                        18080
 Three month LME lead                          1923
 Most active ShFE lead                        14785
 Three month LME nickel                       13870
 Most active ShFE nickel                     108570
 Three month LME tin                          16895
 Most active ShFE tin                        134820
                                                   
                                                   
 LME/SHFE COPPER               LMESHFCUc     550.69
                               3          
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM            LMESHFALc    -450.33
                               3          
 LME/SHFE ZINC                 LMESHFZNc    -290.33
                               3          
 LME/SHFE LEAD                 LMESHFPBc     -709.7
                               3          
 LME/SHFE NICKEL               LMESHFNIc    -2602.5
                               3          
 

($1 = 6.9540 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below