Company News
September 24, 2019 / 2:45 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

METALS-Copper ticks higher on renewed trade talk optimism

4 Min Read

    BEIJING, Sept 24 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged
higher in early trade on Tuesday, after U.S. Treasury Secretary
Steven Mnuchin said he would meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu
He for trade talks in two weeks.
    Copper, considered a bellwether for economic health, has in
recent months taken its directional cues from developments in
the U.S.-China trade row, which has dampened the demand outlook
for industrial metals.     
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
 was up 0.3% at $5,793.50 tonne by 0214 GMT, after
closing down 0.3% on Monday, when it hit a 2 1/2-week low. The
most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange rose 0.3% to 47,150 yuan ($6,626.84) a tonne.
    * COPPER: The global refined copper market showed a 21,000
tonne deficit in June, compared with a 70,000 tonne deficit in
May, the International Copper Study Group said in its latest
monthly bulletin.
    * FIRST QUANTUM: Canada's First Quantum Minerals Ltd
on Monday confirmed it was in talks with China's Jiangxi Copper
Co Ltd for a potential sale of a minority interest
in its Zambian copper assets.
    * CODELCO: Chile's state copper miner Codelco issued $2
billion worth of bonds on Monday, while offering to buy back
short-term notes, as it seeks to smooth financing of a major
overhaul of its ageing mines.
    * TRADE: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday questioned a
decision by his top trade negotiators to ask Chinese officials
to delay a planned trip to U.S. farming regions after trade
talks last week, saying he wanted China to buy more American
farm products.
    * OTHER METALS: The LME complex was broadly lower, with
nickel tumbling 1.4% and zinc down 0.9%.
Aluminium and tin kept losses to 0.1%, while
lead shed 0.4%.
    * STAINLESS: The ShFE will launch trading in stainless steel
futures on Wednesday.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * U.S. stock futures gained in early Asian trade after U.S.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said U.S.-China trade talks
will resume in early October while the euro struggled in the
wake of dismal European manufacturing and services data.
    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0645  France   Business Climate Mfg      Sept
0800  Germany  Ifo Business Climate New  Sept
0800  Germany  Ifo Curr Conditions New   Sept
0800  Germany  Ifo Expectations New      Sept
1000  UK       CBI Trends -  Orders      Sept
1200  Brazil   IPCA-15 Mid-Month CPI YY  Sept
1300  US       CaseShiller 20 MM SA, YY  July
            
    PRICES        
 BASE METALS PRICES                      0218 GMT
 Three month LME copper                    5795.5
 Most active ShFE copper                    47140
 Three month LME aluminium                 1783.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                 14220
 Three month LME zinc                      2312.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                      18805
 Three month LME lead                      2078.5
 Most active ShFE lead                      16680
 Three month LME nickel                     17230
 Most active ShFE nickel                   136930
 Three month LME tin                        16520
 Most active ShFE tin                      136640
                                                 
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                           
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3    520.79
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3   -201.76
                                         
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3      2.54
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3   -624.78
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3  -4659.22
                                         
 ($1 = 7.1150 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below