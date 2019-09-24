Company News
METALS-Copper ticks higher on trade talk optimism; other metals fall

    BEIJING, Sept 24 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged
higher on Tuesday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
said he would meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He for trade
talks in two weeks.
    Copper, considered a bellwether for economic health, has in
recent months taken its directional cues from developments in
the U.S.-China trade row, which has dampened the demand outlook
for industrial metals.
    The rest of the London base complex was lower as metals
remained under pressure following weak economic data from
Germany, Europe's biggest economy, said Malcolm Freeman,
director of Kingdom Futures, in a note. 
    German private sector activity shrank for the first time in
6-1/2 years in September as a manufacturing recession deepened
unexpectedly.
    "While the longer-term view into next year for metals may be
positive, it looks likely that there will be further downside
pressure on prices in the short term," Freeman wrote. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
 was up 0.4% at $5,803.50 tonne by 0516 GMT, after
closing down 0.3% on Monday, when it hit a 2-1/2-week low. The
most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange rose 0.4% to 47,210 yuan ($6,638.92) a tonne.
    * COPPER: The global refined copper market showed a 21,000
tonne deficit in June, compared with a 70,000 tonne deficit in
May, the International Copper Study Group said.
    * FIRST QUANTUM: Canada's First Quantum Minerals Ltd
confirmed it was in talks with China's Jiangxi Copper
 for a potential sale of a minority interest in its
Zambian copper assets.
    * CODELCO: Chile's state copper miner Codelco issued $2
billion worth of bonds on Monday as it seeks to smooth financing
of a major overhaul of its ageing mines.
    * NICKEL: The metal used to make stainless steel
lost 0.7% in London despite 19,000 tonnes of cancelled LME
warrants - metal earmarked for delivery - on Monday. "It is also
worth noting that the tightness in the nickel spread ... eased
from $200 to $130 on the cash to three," Freeman said CMNI0-3.
    * OTHER METALS: Zinc was down 0.7%, while aluminium
 slipped 0.1%, tin shed 0.3% and lead
lost 0.4%. 
    * STAINLESS: The ShFE will launch trading in stainless steel
futures on Wednesday.
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Global shares ticked up on Tuesday after U.S. Treasury
Secretary Steven Mnuchin said U.S.-China trade talks will resume
next month.    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0645  France   Business Climate Mfg      Sept
0800  Germany  Ifo Business Climate New  Sept
0800  Germany  Ifo Curr Conditions New   Sept
0800  Germany  Ifo Expectations New      Sept
1000  UK       CBI Trends -  Orders      Sept
1200  Brazil   IPCA-15 Mid-Month CPI YY  Sept
1300  US       CaseShiller 20 MM SA, YY  July
            
    PRICES
 BASE METALS PRICES                         0528 GMT
 Three month LME copper                         5804
 Most active ShFE copper                       47200
 Three month LME aluminium                    1783.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                    14225
 Three month LME zinc                           2316
 Most active ShFE zinc                         18805
 Three month LME lead                           2078
 Most active ShFE lead                         16730
 Three month LME nickel                        17355
 Most active ShFE nickel                      138250
 Three month LME tin                           16485
 Most active ShFE tin                         136810
                                                    
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                              
 LME/SHFE COPPER                LMESHFCUc3    552.01
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM             LMESHFALc3   -188.35
                                            
 LME/SHFE ZINC                  LMESHFZNc3    -40.15
 LME/SHFE LEAD                  LMESHFPBc3   -545.52
 LME/SHFE NICKEL                LMESHFNIc3  -4228.09
                                            
  ($1 = 7.1111 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
