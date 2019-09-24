METALS-Copper ticks higher on trade talk optimism; other metals fall

(Adds comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Sept 24 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged higher on Tuesday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he would meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He for trade talks in two weeks. Copper, considered a bellwether for economic health, has in recent months taken its directional cues from developments in the U.S.-China trade row, which has dampened the demand outlook for industrial metals. The rest of the London base complex was lower as metals remained under pressure following weak economic data from Germany, Europe's biggest economy, said Malcolm Freeman, director of Kingdom Futures, in a note. German private sector activity shrank for the first time in 6-1/2 years in September as a manufacturing recession deepened unexpectedly. "While the longer-term view into next year for metals may be positive, it looks likely that there will be further downside pressure on prices in the short term," Freeman wrote. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4% at $5,803.50 tonne by 0516 GMT, after closing down 0.3% on Monday, when it hit a 2-1/2-week low. The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.4% to 47,210 yuan ($6,638.92) a tonne. * COPPER: The global refined copper market showed a 21,000 tonne deficit in June, compared with a 70,000 tonne deficit in May, the International Copper Study Group said. * FIRST QUANTUM: Canada's First Quantum Minerals Ltd confirmed it was in talks with China's Jiangxi Copper for a potential sale of a minority interest in its Zambian copper assets. * CODELCO: Chile's state copper miner Codelco issued $2 billion worth of bonds on Monday as it seeks to smooth financing of a major overhaul of its ageing mines. * NICKEL: The metal used to make stainless steel lost 0.7% in London despite 19,000 tonnes of cancelled LME warrants - metal earmarked for delivery - on Monday. "It is also worth noting that the tightness in the nickel spread ... eased from $200 to $130 on the cash to three," Freeman said CMNI0-3. * OTHER METALS: Zinc was down 0.7%, while aluminium slipped 0.1%, tin shed 0.3% and lead lost 0.4%. * STAINLESS: The ShFE will launch trading in stainless steel futures on Wednesday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Global shares ticked up on Tuesday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said U.S.-China trade talks will resume next month. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0645 France Business Climate Mfg Sept 0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New Sept 0800 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New Sept 0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New Sept 1000 UK CBI Trends - Orders Sept 1200 Brazil IPCA-15 Mid-Month CPI YY Sept 1300 US CaseShiller 20 MM SA, YY July PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0528 GMT Three month LME copper 5804 Most active ShFE copper 47200 Three month LME aluminium 1783.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14225 Three month LME zinc 2316 Most active ShFE zinc 18805 Three month LME lead 2078 Most active ShFE lead 16730 Three month LME nickel 17355 Most active ShFE nickel 138250 Three month LME tin 16485 Most active ShFE tin 136810 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 552.01 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -188.35 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -40.15 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -545.52 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -4228.09 ($1 = 7.1111 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)