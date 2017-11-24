METALS-Copper tops $7,000/T helped by weaker dollar, shrinking supplies

* LME/ShFE arb: bit.ly/2wZSAEz (Updates prices)

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Copper climbed above $7,000 to near a one-month high on Friday helped by a weaker dollar and shrinking supplies, though concerns over demand from top consumer China after a sharp fall in share prices there put the rally at risk.

The U.S. dollar remained under pressure after the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting this week highlighted concern among some of the board members over persistently low inflation.

A weak dollar makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for non-U.S. investors.

In China, however, stock markets ended little changed after suffering their biggest sell-off in months on Thursday amid concerns over fresh government steps to reduce financial risks. China consumes nearly half the world’s copper.

“There’s risk on sentiment in the (copper) market, its been there for quite some time,” said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank.

He added, however: “We think prices are likely to correct from current levels because there’s signs of slowing demand growth in China and also most of the positive news seems to be reflected in the price.”

This week data showed China’s economy cooled in October, with industrial output, fixed-asset investment and retail sales missing expectations as the government extended a crackdown on debt risks and factory pollution.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose by 0.6 percent to $7,001.50 a tonne by 1127 GMT, having touched $7,006, its highest since Nov 1.

* COPPER OUTPUT: Chilean state copper company Codelco produced slightly less copper from January to September 2017 than it did in the same period a year earlier but rebounded from a year-earlier loss as prices improved.

* COPPER STOCKS: Copper inventories in LME-registered warehouses continued their decline, falling 5,475 tonnes to 213,600 tonnes. Stocks have fallen some 30 percent since mid-September. MCU-STOCKS

* STEEL: Chinese steel prices rose 4 percent this week, helping steelmaking ingredients nickel and zinc, with strong profit margins encouraging mills to boost output despite official restrictions on sintering to cut pollution this winter.

* ALCOA: Alcoa Corp and the United Steelworkers union have agreed to resume contract talks with a government-appointed conciliator, the union said on Thursday, averting a potential strike at the Becancour, Quebec, aluminium smelter.

* QUEBEC ZINC: United Steelworkers has reached a tentative agreement with Noranda Income Fund on a new labour deal for 371 striking workers at a zinc refinery in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec.