METALS-Copper traders eye Indian smelter shutdown

(Adds broker comment; updates prices) BEIJING/MELBOURNE May 29 (Reuters) - Copper traders eyed the shutdown of an Indian copper smelter on Tuesday that could cut supply from the market, while China steel-linked metals followed rebar higher amid a pick-up in seasonal demand. Copper was likely to find some price support after an Indian state on Monday ordered the permanent closure of a copper smelter controlled by London-listed Vedanta Resources following the deaths of 13 protesters last week. "That's not minor to the market, if it is a shutdown that persists," said analyst Vivek Dhar of Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "I am surprised it hasn't resulted in more of an impact. It could be the result of the holidays, and we may see it later this week." In Shanghai, nickel, used in stainless steel, rose 2.8 percent to the highest in three years, while galvanising metal zinc rallied 1.5 percent, spurring gains in London, which returned from a long holiday weekend. The price of rebar has risen 15 percent from late March, buoyed by a seasonal recovery in China's construction activity that pushed mills to ramp up output after winter production curbs aimed at fighting smog were lifted in mid-March. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: London copper jumped 0.6 percent to $6,927. Shanghai copper edged up 0.5 percent. * NICKEL: Shanghai Futures Exchange nickel ended up 2.8 percent at 112,800 yuan ($17,592) a tonne, having struck its highest since May 2015. Shanghai nickel is up by around 7.9 percent so far this month. London Metal Exchange nickel was up 1.6 percent at $15,015 a tonne, as of 0732 GMT. * TIN: Shfe tin surged by 3.7 percent on concerns that shipments from China's top supplier Myanmar were falling. * SHFE: Major state copper and aluminium producers were among the companies that traded almost half a billion yuan of metal on the ShFE's new physical trading platform on its debut on Monday, the exchange said. * ALUMINIUM: China's state-owned Chinalco is set to close the gap on privately run China Hongqiao Group, the world's top aluminium producer, after sealing a deal with the Yunnan government that gives it access to more smelting capacity. * LITHIUM: Australian lithium miner Galaxy Resources Ltd agreed on Tuesday to sell a package of mining tenements in Argentina to South Korean steelmaker POSCO for $280 million. For the top stories in metals and other news, click or PRICES BASE METALS PRICES at 0738 GMT Three month LME copper 6923 Most active ShFE copper 51700 Three month LME aluminium 2267.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14725 Three month LME zinc 3099 Most active ShFE zinc 24110 Three month LME lead 2460.5 Most active ShFE lead 20065 Three month LME nickel 14995 Most active ShFE nickel 112860 Three month LME tin 20765 Most active ShFE tin 154710 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -74.98 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2169.31 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 413.77 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 604.57 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -2025.78 ($1 = 6.4119 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly in BEIJING and Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)