METALS-Copper's spectacular rally slows at 9 1/2-year highs

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Copper touched a new 9-1/2 year high on Tuesday before easing back as investors consider whether strong demand and tight supplies are enough to extend a breathtaking rally.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.3% at $9,126 a tonne in official trading, having reached $9,305, the highest since August 2011.

Prices have shot up 16% in February, the biggest monthly rise since November 2016, taking gains since the start of 2020 to around 50%.

Many analysts expect demand from the power and construction industries to overwhelm supply, potentially pushing prices into record territory above $10,190 a tonne.

Copper may need to pause in the short term, but the outlook is bullish, said independent analyst Robin Bhar. “I would expect corrections to be pretty short-lived,” he said.

DEFICIT: The roughly 24 million tonne a year refined copper market is already in deficit and was undersupplied by 589,000 tonnes in the first 11 months of 2020, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said.

POSITIONING: Speculators have piled into the market with net longs in LME copper at 54% of open contracts and in Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) copper at 39% of open contracts by the end of last week, brokers Marex Spectron said.

Shanghai Dalu Futures, a brokerage, amassed a $1 billion long position in four days after the Chinese New Year celebrations ended last week, ShFE data shows.

CHINA: Yangshan copper import premiums rose to $75 a tonne, the highest since August, pointing to solid demand in top consumer China. SMM-CUYP-CN

STOCKS/SPREAD: Inventories in LME-registered warehouses are near their lowest since 2005 and traders are paying premiums for quickly deliverable metal. MCUSTX-TOTALCMCU0-3

MARKETS: Global stock markets fell. The dollar strengthened and oil prices rose.

COPPER/NICKEL SUPPLY: Zambian copper output rose 10.8% last year to 882,061 tonnes and Philippine nickel output increased 3% to 333,962 tonnes, according to government data.

PRICES: LME aluminium was down 0.8% at $2,148.50 a tonne, zinc was 0.8% lower at $2,877, nickel fell 1.2% to $19,254, lead slipped 0.2% to $2,148 and tin was up 1.4% at $26,975.

All are at or near multi-year highs.