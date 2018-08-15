METALS-Global growth concerns hit prices of industrial metals

* Impact of tariffs yet to be seen in China trade data

* Strongest demand growth in emerging markets (Updates with official prices)

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Industrial metal prices tumbled on Wednesday on concerns about the hit to global growth and demand from trade disputes and political tensions, as well as a stronger dollar.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange hit a 13-month low of $5,875 a tonne and zinc touched $2,341, a level last seen in October 2016. Lead dropped to $2,004, the lowest since January 2017.

“Emerging markets is where most of the demand growth for metals was coming from, there is now a question mark over that,” Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said.

“China growth has been slowing down for a while and we haven’t seen the whole impact of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. Prices may look attractive at these levels, but you can’t exclude more losses.”

TRADE: U.S. President Donald Trump has rattled the world trade order by seeking to renegotiate the terms of some of the United States’ trading relationships to combat what he calls unfair trade practices by China, Europe and other countries.

The moves have sparked a bitter tit-for-tat trade dispute with several countries.

TURKEY: The Turkish lira’s plunge to record lows over the past week sent tremors through global markets.

While the currency has recovered a little since Tuesday, investors are fretting about contagion via stress on foreign banks and firesales of emerging market assets.

CHINA: Fixed-asset investment expanded by a below consensus 5.5 percent in January-July, a result of Beijing’s crackdown on lavish local government borrowing for projects to boost growth.

Industrial output, which has a strong correlation with industrial metals demand growth, rising 6 percent year-on-year in July was also below forecast.

CHINA TRADE: Official trade data for January to July showed limited impact on Chinese imports, but analysts expect the numbers for future months to show deterioration.

DOLLAR: A rising U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for non-U.S. firms, which potentially would subdue demand.

ESCONDIDA: Copper prices also came under pressure after the union representing workers at Chile’s Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine, said it will avert its planned strike to consult members about a renewed proposal for a new labour contract from operator BHP .

“The market was largely anticipating some strike action to take place but news yesterday afternoon suggested progress was being made,” analysts at ING said in a note.

PRICES: Copper was bid down 2.6 percent at $5,884 in official rings and tin 1.6 percent lower at $18,725.

Aluminium traded down 2.3 percent to $2,022, zinc slid 4.1 percent to $2,353, lead lost 3.0 percent to $2,011 and nickel shed 2.4 percent to $13,100 a tonne.