METALS-Industrial metals advance as factory data boosts sentiment

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Prices of most industrial metals edged higher on Tuesday, as robust factory data from the world’s biggest economies boosted sentiment, though trading volumes were thin on the eve of the U.S. presidential election.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6% to $6,799 a tonne by 0421 GMT, zinc advanced 0.6% to $2,555 a tonne and nickel increased 0.6% to $15,250 a tonne, but aluminium was trading flat at $1,866 a tonne.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.3% to 51,680 yuan ($7,722.65) a tonne, while aluminium advanced 0.6% to 14,750 yuan a tonne and zinc climbed 1.1% to 19,895 yuan a tonne.

Robust factory data from top metal consumer China, the United States and euro zone on Monday eased growing concerns about global growth in the face of a resurgent pandemic.

However, trading volume was low as investors geared up for an event-packed week centered around the U.S. presidential election, while rising coronavirus cases globally also threatened economic recovery.

Disputes on whether votes should be counted days after the election are likely to prolong the declaration of the United States’ next president.

“The flip-flop in declaring who is winning (the election) will create some volatility,” said a Singapore-based metal trader.

“In the next half of this month, data will start to reflect the (new round of) COVID-19 infections. It’s slightly early to sell, but ... a week from now if we’re still here or higher, it is a good chance to scale up selling,” said the trader.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Chile’s Candelaria copper mine, owned by Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp, said on Monday it had submitted a new contract offer to a striking union in a bid to end a nearly month-long walk-off at the deposit.

