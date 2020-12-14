METALS-Industrial metals climb on optimism over vaccine rollout

(Updates prices, adds analyst comment)

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Copper and other metals rose on Monday as investors pinned hopes for a global economic recovery on the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and progress in Brexit talks.

The United States launched its first shipments of the coronavirus vaccine on Sunday, joining Britain in a drive that is expected to help countries return to normal.

Markets were also supported by comments from the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier that sealing a trade pact with Britain was still possible before a Dec. 31 deadline.

Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said industrial metals were tracking stocks higher, supported by sharper risk appetite and a weaker dollar.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.2% at $7,787 per tonne in official trading, after touching its highest since Feb 2013 at $7,973.50 on Friday.

The metal, seen as a bellwether for the health of the global economy, is up more than 80% from March lows on a recovery in top consumer China, supply disruptions and, lately, positive vaccine news.

STIMULUS: A $908 billion U.S. relief plan will be split in two to win approval and could be introduced as early as Monday.

NICKEL: Prices for the stainless steel ingredient hit a 14-month high on supply disruptions in major producer New Caledonia, though they were capped by a slump in prices for iron ore.

Benchmark LME nickel climbed 2.1% to $17,651 per tonne, after touching its highest since October 2019.

Citi analyst Oliver Nugent said the “vicious” destocking in the Chinese nickel market had come to an end. “Now we going from destocking into restocking. The physical weakness that weighed on the specs have evaporated and this should see nickel trading closer to its peers.”

TREATMENT CHARGES: Freeport-McMoRan Inc has agreed concentrate processing charges for next year with Chinese smelters of $59.50 per tonne and 5.95 cents per lb, a Freeport executive told Reuters on Monday.

PRICES: LME aluminium gained 1.2% to $2,054 per tonne, zinc added 0.9% to $2,827, lead shed 0.7% to $2,048, and tin climbed 1.1% to $19,670. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Jan Harvey and Jane Merriman)