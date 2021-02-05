METALS-Industrial metals rise on risk appetite, but firm dollar weighs

(Recasts, updates prices, adds quotes)

HANOI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Most industrial metals rose on Friday as appetite for riskier assets returned following a fading GameStop-style frenzy, but prices were still under pressure from a stronger dollar.

LME three-month copper rose 0.7% to $7,876.50 a tonne by 0606 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1% to 58,190 yuan ($8,988.68) a tonne.

LME aluminium rose 0.4% to $2,001 a tonne, nickel advanced 1.4% to $17,900 a tonne and zinc increased 1.2% to $2,658 a tonne.

ShFE aluminium increased 1.9% to 15,465 yuan a tonne, nickel climbed 2.1% to 132,860 yuan a tonne, while lead climbed 2% to 15,280 yuan a tonne.

“The meme stocks are gone .. washed down the drain so no more forced liquidation by funds to pay for their losses on those,” said a metals trader, referring to a recent trading frenzy involving GameStop Corp and silver.

“So everything can now go up, but commodities’ upside is capped due to strong USD,” the Singapore-based trader.

The dollar, which was heading for its best weekly gain in three months, made greenback-priced metals on the London Metal Exchange more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, markets in China, the world’s biggest metals user, will close from Feb. 11-17 for Lunar New Year holidays, potentially slowing demand for industrial metals.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Cash tin on the LME was at a $990 a tonne premium over the three-month contract CMSN0-3, indicating tight nearby supplies. LME tin inventories MSNSTX-TOTAL fell to 810 tonnes, hovering around the lowest level since May 2019.

* Indonesia has received an investment proposal from U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla, the country’s deputy head for investment and mining coordination, Septian Hario Seto, said.

