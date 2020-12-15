METALS-Industrial metals slip as virus resurgence weighs

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Copper and other base metals in London fell on Tuesday as concerns over the economic impact of new coronavirus-induced lockdowns eclipsed strong industrial output data from China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.3% to $7,727.50 a tonne by 0226 GMT, extending losses into a third straight session.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.3% to 57,510 yuan a tonne, marking its second day of losses.

Resurging coronavirus cases prompted some European countries to impose strict lockdowns and raised concerns in Japan and South Korea, while the euphoria eased over a vaccine roll-out in the United States, where the COVID-19 death toll crossed 300,000.

Industrial output in top metals consumer China grew 7% in November from a year earlier, in line with expectations and expanding for the eighth straight month, showing a steady recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

* Freeport-McMoRan Inc has agreed copper treatment and refining charges for 2021 with four Chinese smelters at 4% below this year’s terms, heralding a sixth straight drop in the annual benchmark.

* A fire broke out at nickel mining facilities owned by Brazil’s Vale SA in New Caledonia during local protests, as a simmering political dispute on the Pacific Island shows no signs of abating.

* Asian stocks drifted lower on Tuesday as worries about increasing COVID-19 deaths and lockdowns overshadowed optimism about the roll-out of coronavirus vaccinations.

