Market News
July 23, 2019 / 4:33 AM / in an hour

METALS-LME base metals broadly up amid rate-cut hopes

Mai Nguyen

4 Min Read

 (Adds quotes, details and updates prices)
    By Mai Nguyen
    SINGAPORE, July 23 (Reuters) - Most London base metals rose
on Tuesday on expectations of monetary policy easing by major
central banks this month, helping nickel prices rebound after
two sessions of declines.
    Lower interest rates often lead to a weaker U.S. dollar and
boost demand for greenback-priced metals, as they become cheaper
for holders of other currencies. 
    Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
        was up 0.4% at $14,360 a tonne, as of 0355 GMT. However,
Shanghai nickel          dropped 1.7% to 113,310 yuan ($16,462)
a tonne.
    "It (policy easing) would support metal prices for a short
period of time. (But) afterwards, euphoria will come down and
the market will look at fundamentals," said Argonaut Securities'
analyst Helen Lau.
    Gains were limited on the LME, while all base metals lost
ground on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.
    "It (rate cut) is more or less priced in," said a base
metals trader.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * PRICES: Benchmark copper         edged up 0.1%, aluminium
        advanced 0.1% and zinc         rose 0.6%. In Shanghai,
copper          dropped 0.9%, aluminium          declined 0.9%
and lead          slipped 1%.
    * CHINA DATA: Copper scrap imports in June were flat
compared with a month earlier at 170,000 tonnes, but first-half
imports were down 25.8% year-on-year. Alumina imports fell to
50,000 tonnes last month from 60,000 tonnes in May, data showed.
            
    * COPPER DEFICIT: The global world refined copper market
showed a 96,000 tonnes deficit in April, compared with a 42,000
tonnes deficit in March, the International Copper Study Group
said in its latest monthly bulletin.             
    * ALUMINIUM: Global primary aluminium output fell to 5.246
million tonnes in June from revised 5.406 million tonnes in May,
data from the International Aluminium Institute showed on
Monday.
    * U.S. RARE EARTHS: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday
told the Pentagon to find better ways to procure a rare earth
magnet used in speciality motors, warning that the nation's
defence would suffer without adequate stockpiles.             
    * LITHIUM: European Metals Holdings          could begin
operations at its Cinovec lithium project in the Czech Republic
by mid-2022, and is holding preliminary discussions with
potential customers, it said on Monday.             
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
          or             
        
    PRICES    
    Three month LME copper                  
    Most active ShFE copper                  
    Three month LME aluminium               
    Most active ShFE aluminium               
    Three month LME zinc                    
    Most active ShFE zinc                    
    Three month LME lead                    
    Most active ShFE lead                    
    Three month LME nickel                 
    Most active ShFE nickel                   
    Three month LME tin                     
    Most active ShFE tin                             
    
    ARBS
                
                
                
                
                


($1 = 6.8832 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below