METALS-LME base metals broadly up amid rate-cut hopes

(Adds quotes, details and updates prices) By Mai Nguyen SINGAPORE, July 23 (Reuters) - Most London base metals rose on Tuesday on expectations of monetary policy easing by major central banks this month, helping nickel prices rebound after two sessions of declines. Lower interest rates often lead to a weaker U.S. dollar and boost demand for greenback-priced metals, as they become cheaper for holders of other currencies. Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.4% at $14,360 a tonne, as of 0355 GMT. However, Shanghai nickel dropped 1.7% to 113,310 yuan ($16,462) a tonne. "It (policy easing) would support metal prices for a short period of time. (But) afterwards, euphoria will come down and the market will look at fundamentals," said Argonaut Securities' analyst Helen Lau. Gains were limited on the LME, while all base metals lost ground on the Shanghai Futures Exchange. "It (rate cut) is more or less priced in," said a base metals trader. FUNDAMENTALS * PRICES: Benchmark copper edged up 0.1%, aluminium advanced 0.1% and zinc rose 0.6%. In Shanghai, copper dropped 0.9%, aluminium declined 0.9% and lead slipped 1%. * CHINA DATA: Copper scrap imports in June were flat compared with a month earlier at 170,000 tonnes, but first-half imports were down 25.8% year-on-year. Alumina imports fell to 50,000 tonnes last month from 60,000 tonnes in May, data showed. * COPPER DEFICIT: The global world refined copper market showed a 96,000 tonnes deficit in April, compared with a 42,000 tonnes deficit in March, the International Copper Study Group said in its latest monthly bulletin. * ALUMINIUM: Global primary aluminium output fell to 5.246 million tonnes in June from revised 5.406 million tonnes in May, data from the International Aluminium Institute showed on Monday. * U.S. RARE EARTHS: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday told the Pentagon to find better ways to procure a rare earth magnet used in speciality motors, warning that the nation's defence would suffer without adequate stockpiles. * LITHIUM: European Metals Holdings could begin operations at its Cinovec lithium project in the Czech Republic by mid-2022, and is holding preliminary discussions with potential customers, it said on Monday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS ($1 = 6.8832 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)