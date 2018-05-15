METALS-LME copper eases for 2nd day on supply pressure

SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - London copper prices slid for a second session on Tuesday, coming under pressure from a rise in stockpiles of the metal used in power and construction.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.2 percent to $6,873 a tonne by 0139 GMT and the most-traded contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gave up 0.6 percent to 51,250 yuan ($8,077.86) a tonne.
* The headline stocks in LME warehouses rose 8,900 tonnes to 289,975 tonnes. MCUSTX-TOTAL
* Inventories had fallen more than 100,000 tonnes since March to just over 280,000 tonnes, while copper prices have moved sideways after reaching a four-year high of $7,312.50 in December.
* The impact of Chinese curbs on scrap metal imports introduced this year will be blunted by a rise in domestic scrap production, analysts say.
* China’s property prices are expected to cool steadily this year amid persistent curbs on buyers and tighter monetary conditions, but the market remains frothy and is subject to volatility, a government think tank said on Monday.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or
* Asia stocks pulled back on Tuesday, after an uninspiring performance on Wall Street eclipsed support from U.S.-China trade optimism, while supply concerns kept crude oil prices near 3-1/2-year highs.
Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Vyas Mohan