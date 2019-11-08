METALS-LME copper eases on mixed trade signals, tepid China data

Market News
    SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged down
on Friday as tepid China data raised concerns of weak demand for
the malleable metal, while mixed signals from the U.S.-China
trade scene sparked worries over the prospects of sealing a
deal.
    Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
(LME)         was down 0.2% at $5,964.50 a tonne, as of 0454
GMT, after hitting its highest in more than three months on
Thursday.
    The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange (ShFE)          rose 0.4% to 47,470 yuan ($6,803.00) a
tonne, tracking overnight gains in London.
    Beijing and Washington have agreed to roll back tariffs on
each others' goods if a "phase one" trade deal is completed,
officials from both sides said on Thursday.             
    However, the excitement soon subsided after White House
trade adviser Peter Navarro said there was no agreement to
remove any of the existing tariffs as a condition of a phase one
deal.
    "While the United States and China have announced that they
are on the cusp of signing a 'phase one' trade deal, structural
disagreements are likely to persist," said Fitch Solutions in a
report.
    "This will not only undercut scope for a 'phase two'
agreement, but also increase the risk of a re-acceleration of
trade tensions in the coming quarters," they added.
    Concerns of a drop in copper demand also weighed on prices,
after top consumer China reported weak imports of the red metal.
    "The market is not good," said CRU analyst He Tianyu, adding
that demand for copper from China this year has been increasing
but at a slower rate than in 2018, due to weak consumption in
the automotive and air conditioning sectors.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * CHINA IMPORTS: China's copper imports fell 3.1% in October
from the previous month, customs data showed, as a cooling
manufacturing sector in the country kept demand subdued, while
aluminium exports slipped to an eight-month low.             
    * CODELCO COPPER: Chile's Codelco, the world's top copper
producer, boosted output by 7.5% in September to 145,300 tonnes,
Chilean copper commission Cochilco said on Thursday, though its
total production for the year continued to lag.             
    * INDONESIA NICKEL: Indonesia has allowed some nickel ore
exporters to resume shipments following a temporary halt to
investigate reports of violations, a senior official said.
            
    * ALUMINIUM: Shanghai aluminium prices          climbed as
high as 14,120 yuan a tonne, a level unseen since Sept. 25, as
stocks in the warehouses tracked by ShFE AL-SGH-STX were at
their lowest since March 2017 at 278,736 tonnes.
    * OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium         eased 0.1%, nickel
        rose 0.3% and lead         fell 0.2%. ShFE nickel
         advanced 0.1%, zinc          dipped 0.1% while lead
         declined 0.1%.
($1 = 6.9778 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
