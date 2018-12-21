METALS-LME copper edges higher, heads for fourth straight weekly loss

BEIJING, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged higher in London and Shanghai in early trade on Friday, after a report from an industry study group showed a widening supply deficit. The metal is still on course to shed 1.8 percent in London this week for a fourth straight weekly loss. It is down 17 percent so far in 2018, heading for its worst year since 2015 on fears the U.S.-China trade row will hurt demand. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose by 0.3 percent a tonne to $6,020 a tonne as of 0142 GMT, reversing Thursday's 0.3 percent dip. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange nudged up 0.2 percent to 48,250 yuan ($7,009.72) a tonne. * COPPER: The global world refined copper market showed a 168,000 tonnes deficit in September, compared with a 43,000 tonnes deficit in August, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin. * CONTRACTS: Chilean state miner Codelco has agreed to sell France's Nexans, China's Minmetals and U.S.-based Southwire 50,000 to 100,000 tonnes of copper each from 2019 to 2021 in rolling deals known as "evergreens", sources close to the matter said. * OTHER METALS: Most other base metals made modest gains in quiet pre-holiday trade, with nickel adding 0.5 percent in London and Shanghai. * ALUMINIUM: Representatives from China's biggest aluminium producers will hold a meeting on Friday in the southern region of Guangxi to discuss slumping demand and falling prices, said three sources familiar with the matter. * COLUMN: The year that politics broke the metals cycle: Andy Home * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Global stocks were sailing into Christmas on a sea of red on Friday as the threat of a U.S. government shutdown and of further hikes in U.S. borrowing costs inflamed investor unease over the economic outlook. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0142 GMT Three month LME copper 6020 Most active ShFE copper 48260 Three month LME aluminium 1917.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13645 Three month LME zinc 2541 Most active ShFE zinc 21070 Three month LME lead 1973.5 Most active ShFE lead 18130 Three month LME nickel 10960 Most active ShFE nickel 90230 Three month LME tin 0 Most active ShFE tin 146800 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 182.07 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1572.96 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 272.84 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1549.9 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1688.57 ($1 = 6.8833 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Rashmi Aich)