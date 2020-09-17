METALS-LME copper falls most in seven sessions on stronger dollar

MELBOURNE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - London copper fell by the most in seven sessions on Thursday as the dollar climbed after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it expected the post-coronavirus recovery to gain steam in the world’s largest economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper fell as much as 1.5% to $6,676 a tonne, before paring losses to trade at $6,693 a tonne by 0345 GMT, reversing gains from the previous session. Prices on Tuesday came within $1 of 26-month highs of $6,830 from the start of the month.

* SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper eased by 0.8% to 51,360 yuan ($7,579) a tonne, hitting its lowest in four sessions.

* OTHER METALS: LME nickel fell 1.5%, LME zinc slipped 1.3%, LME lead fell 0.7% and LME tin declined by 0.8%.

* U.S. POLICY: The Fed signaled on Wednesday it expected the U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis to accelerate, with unemployment falling faster than its forecast in June.

* DOLLAR: Following the Fed’s comments, the dollar index rose to a more than one-week high against its rivals, diminishing the buying power of commodity consumers paying with other currencies.

* COPPER: Freeport-McMoRan Inc does not want to be distracted by any buyout offers and is focused on expanding its Grasberg copper-and-gold mine in Indonesia and boosting cash flow, Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Quirk said on Tuesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Stocks fell and the dollar advanced after the Fed pledged to keep interest rates low for a long time but stopped short of offering further on stimulus to shore up a battered U.S. economy.

PRICES

ARBS ($1 = 6.7765 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)