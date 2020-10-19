METALS-LME copper gains, Shanghai copper flat ahead of China Q3 GDP data

MANILA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - London copper rose while Shanghai prices were little changed on Monday as investors awaited third-quarter economic growth data from top metals consumer China, as well as monthly production and retail sales numbers.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4% to $6,768.50 a tonne by 0131 GMT, while the most-traded November contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was virtually flat at 51,470 yuan ($7,686.45) a tonne.

The Chinese economy will likely expand by about 2% this year as the country has put the COVID-19 pandemic under control, central bank governor Yi Gang said on Sunday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The union of supervisors at BHP’s Escondida mine in Chile has reached an agreement on a labor deal, averting the threat of a strike at the world´s largest copper deposit.

* Glencore is talking with car makers and battery makers about nickel - a key component in electric vehicle batteries which Tesla CEO Elon Musk has asked miners to produce more of.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian markets started higher on Monday, buoyed by hopes of a U.S fiscal package before the U.S. presidential elections next month and expectations of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year.

DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)

0200 China GDP Q3

0200 China Industrial Output Sept

0200 China Urban Investment (YTD) Sept

0200 China Retail Sales Sept

1400 U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index Oct

1545 Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida speaks on “U.S. Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy” before virtual American Bankers Association Convention

