METALS-LME copper recovers from 3-mth low, but growth concerns limit gains

SINGAPORE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose on Thursday as the market recovered from its lowest in three months on the back of a broad-based rally in financial and commodity markets, although gains were limited by global growth concerns.

Asian shares latched on to a dramatic surge on Wall Street as markets, battered by a recent drum roll of deepening political and economic gloom, cheered upbeat U.S. data and the Trump administration’s effort to shore up investor confidence.

COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 1.3 percent to $6,033 a tonne by 0357 GMT and the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1 percent to 48,430 yuan ($7,027.60) a tonne.

THREE-MONTH LOW: LME copper declined to $5,941 a tonne on Monday, its weakest since Sept. 18.

MARKETS: Oil and equity markets jumped on Wednesday, driven by the Trump administration’s attempt to shore up investor confidence and a report on strong U.S. holiday spending.

FINANCING: Russia’s Baikal Mining Co, operator of a large Udokan copper deposit, has agreed $1.25 billion of project financing from banks, Alisher Usmanov, who owns this company, told reporters in Moscow on Wednesday.

NICKEL: A global nickel market deficit will nearly halve to 49,000 tonnes in 2019 from 93,000 tonnes this year on higher output of primary metals by global suppliers and of lower-grade nickel pig iron (NPI) in Indonesia, Sumitomo Metal Mining said on Tuesday.

