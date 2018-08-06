METALS-LME copper slips on stronger dollar after China tariff response

(Adds analyst comment; updates prices)

BEIJING, Aug 6 (Reuters) - London copper edged lower on Monday as the dollar index ticked higher, making metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, even as China’s move to place retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods heightened trade tensions.

China’s finance ministry on Friday unveiled tariffs on 5,207 goods imported from the United States, with the extra levies ranging from 5 to 25 percent. Items earmarked for the 25 percent tariff include ore and concentrates of copper, zinc and nickel.

Helen Lau, an analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong, said the impact on copper would not be material because China’s imports of copper concentrate from the United States made up only 3 percent of its total.

China in 2017 imported 432,944 tonnes of copper concentrate from the United States, its eight-biggest supplier, according to Chinese customs data.

“The reduced copper imports from the U.S. can be replaced by imports from other countries and the U.S. can redirect to other countries,” Lau said.

* LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.3 percent at $6,158.50 a tonne by 0345 GMT, after posting a 1.1 percent jump on Friday.

* SHFE COPPER The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.2 percent at 49,290 yuan ($7,224.52) by the mid-session interval.

* RUSAL: Russian aluminium giant Rusal posted a second-quarter profit of $440 million on Monday, remaining well in the black despite sanctions imposed on the company earlier this year by Washington.

* CHINA: China’s eastern Shandong province has unveiled new targets to cut steel and coal production capacity, eliminate outdated aluminium smelters and change to cleaner energy as part of a broader nationwide anti-pollution push.

* RMB: China’s central bank said it would require banks to keep reserves equivalent to 20 percent of their clients’ foreign exchange forwards positions from Monday, in a move to stabilise the yuan currency.

* COLUMN: LME warehousing shrinks, casualties mount: Andy Home.

* Stocks across Asia advanced on Monday as China’s efforts to stop sharp declines in its currency and capital flight supported wider sentiment in the region, although the escalating Sino-U.S. trade conflict has capped gains.

