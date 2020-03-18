METALS-LME metals rise from 2016 lows on U.S. stimulus hopes, production cuts

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - Most industrial metals rose on the London Metal Exchange (LME) on Wednesday, bouncing back from heavy losses in the previous session on hopes of a U.S. stimulus package and as miners reduced operations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Three-month LME copper rose as much as 0.9% to $5,191 a tonne, while nickel, zinc, lead and tin all added more than 2% in early Asian trade, with only aluminium in the red, losing 0.5%. All LME base metals had hit their lowest since 2016 in the previous session in a broad virus-related sell-off. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month LME copper was up 0.5% on $5,171.50 a tonne as of 0205 GMT, after touching a 40-month low of $5,127 on Tuesday. Copper was last below $5,000 a tonne in November 2016. * SHFE: The front-month copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 2.5% to 41,320 yuan ($5,893.60) a tonne, its lowest since November 2016. * LME RING: The LME plans to suspend open-outcry trading next week and shift all business to its electronic system for the first time after Britain imposed severe restrictions on social life to fight coronavirus. * TRUMP: The Trump administration said on Tuesday it was pursuing a $1 trillion stimulus package that could deliver $1,000 checks to Americans within two weeks to buttress the economy as the number of deaths from coronavirus nationwide crossed 100. * PERU: Miners including Anglo American shuttered or wound down operations in Peru on Tuesday and were girding for extended supply chain disruptions in neighbouring Chile, the world's top copper producer, as governments tightened restrictions to try to slow the spread of the virus. * CANADA: Brazilian miner Vale SA is reducing activity and output at its Voisey's Bay copper mine in Canada as a precaution to protect nearby indigenous communities from coronavirus. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * U.S. stock futures stepped back in choppy early Asian trade as concerns about the widening coronavirus epidemic weighed against hopes policy support would combat its economic fallout. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 1000 EU HICP Final MM, YY Feb 1230 US Housing Starts Number Feb PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0202 GMT Three month LME copper 5174 Three month LME aluminium 1645 Three month LME zinc 1907 Three month LME lead 1651 Three month LME nickel 12055 Three month LME tin 14550 ($1 = 7.0110 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Anil D'Silva)