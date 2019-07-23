METALS-LME nickel rebounds amid broader gains in base metals

SINGAPORE, July 23 (Reuters) - London nickel prices rebounded on Tuesday after two sessions of declines, hovering around a one-year peak, while the base metals complex was broadly higher. Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.3% at $14,345 a tonne, as of 0724 GMT. However, Shanghai nickel dropped 2% to 112,990 yuan ($16,415.81) a tonne, tracking previous session's declines in London. Most base metals rose on the LME, but lost ground on the Shanghai Futures Exchange as investors eyed monetary policies from major central banks, including a highly expected policy easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve. "It's like ebb and flow of the tide," said a base metals trader. FUNDAMENTALS * PRICES: Benchmark copper edged up 0.1%, aluminium advanced 0.5% and zinc rose 0.8%. In Shanghai, copper dropped 0.9%, aluminium declined 0.8% and lead slipped 0.8%. * COPPER DEFICIT: The global world refined copper market showed a 96,000 tonnes deficit in April, compared with a 42,000 tonnes deficit in March, the International Copper Study Group said in its latest monthly bulletin. * ALUMINIUM: Global primary aluminium output fell to 5.246 million tonnes in June from revised 5.406 million tonnes in May, data from the International Aluminium Institute showed on Monday. * U.S. RARE EARTHS: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday told the Pentagon to find better ways to procure a rare earth magnet used in speciality motors, warning that the nation's defence would suffer without adequate stockpiles. * LITHIUM: European Metals Holdings could begin operations at its Cinovec lithium project in the Czech Republic by mid-2022, and is holding preliminary discussions with potential customers, it said on Monday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Expectations of policy easing by major central banks such as the Federal Reserve propped up global stocks, while the pound sagged as Britain braced for a new prime minister who could pave the way for a no-deal exit from the European Union. DATA/EVENTS 1200 Brazil IPCA-15 Mid-Month CPI July 1400 US Existing Home Sales June 1400 EU Consumer Confid. Flash July PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS ($1 = 6.8830 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)