FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 11, 2018 / 4:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

METALS-London aluminium climbs for 6th session after LME suspends Rusal metal

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comment, premiums; updates prices)
    BEIJING, April 11 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices traded
higher for a sixth straight session on Wednesday, as the fallout
from U.S. sanctions on Russian producer United Company Rusal
 continues to roil metals markets. 
    The London Metal Exchange (LME) will suspend Rusal's
aluminium from its list of approved brands from April 17 after
some members raised concerns about settling LME contracts with
sanctioned companies, LME Chief Executive Matt Chamberlain told
Reuters.
    "While the full implications (of the Rusal sanctions) are
still unknown, there is still a significant risk to global
supply," ANZ wrote in a note, adding that the sanctions came on
top of 10 percent tariffs on U.S. aluminium imports, which had
already tightened the market in the United States and raised
premiums.    
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the LME
was trading at $2,205 at 0420 GMT, up 0.2 percent from the
previous close but down from a 10-week high of $2,242 hit during
electronic trading on Tuesday after the LME said it would take
steps to keep Rusal aluminium out of its warehouses.
    * SHFE ALUMINIUM: The most-traded June aluminium contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) was flat at 14,335
yuan ($2,281.88) a tonne, having earlier touched 14,475 yuan,
its highest since March 6.    
    * RUSAL: Rusal said on Wednesday that two of its
non-executive directors resigned after the company's inclusion
on a new list of U.S. sanctions.
    * RUSAL BONDS: Rusal's dollar bonds slumped to record lows
and two major customers said they were reviewing their
contracts.
    * RIO: Rio Tinto Plc, is reviewing its
dealings with Rusal to ensure compliance with U.S. sanctions, a
top executive said on Tuesday, but added it was too soon to
discuss the future of its Australian venture with Rusal.

    * PREMIUMS: Physical premiums for aluminium deliveries to
mainland China from ShFE bonded warehouses rose by $5 to $135 a
tonne <0#BASEBW-SHMET> on Wednesday. In the United States, the
Comex aluminium premium jumped to 20.7 cents a pound
($456 a tonne) from 18.4 cents on Friday, the highest in three
years. 
    * TRADE FLOWS: Traders and warehouse sources said the high
premium was attracting aluminium to the United States from
tariff-exempt countries that had been stored in Asia, tightening
Asian supply.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks rose modestly on Wednesday, paring earlier
gains as optimism that trade ties between Washington and Beijing
were on the mend gave way to questions about the next phase of
the diplomatic tit-for-tat between the two countries.
   
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    1230  U.S. Consumer prices Mar
    1500  U.S. Cleveland Fed CPI Mar
    1800  Federal Reserve releases minutes from its March 20-21 
    policy meeting
        
        
    PRICES     
 BASE METALS PRICES                         0420 GMT
 Three month LME copper                         6925
 Most active ShFE copper                       50970
 Three month LME aluminium                      2205
 Most active ShFE aluminium                    14335
 Three month LME zinc                           3249
 Most active ShFE zinc                         24490
 Three month LME lead                         2388.5
 Most active ShFE lead                         18460
 Three month LME nickel                        13665
 Most active ShFE nickel                      101340
 Three month LME tin                           21000
 Most active ShFE tin                         144230
                                                    
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                              
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3      418.36
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3    -1759.66
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3       243.5
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3        97.3
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3       61.52
 
($1 = 6.2821 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; additional reporting by Melanie Burton
in MELBOURNE; editing by Richard Pullin and Amrutha Gayathri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.