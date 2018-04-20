METALS-London aluminium dips but on track for 7.6 pct weekly gain

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices fell for a second day on Friday as a rally driven by fears of a supply shortage in the wake of U.S. sanctions on Russian producer United Company Rusal looked to lose momentum. Still, the metal is on track for a weekly rise of around 7.6 percent, having climbed 11.9 percent last week in the wake of the Rusal sanctions, its biggest weekly jump since 1988. FUNDAMENTALS * LME ALUMINUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.1 percent at $2,458.50 a tonne by 0207 GMT, after closing down 2.1 percent in the previous session. Earlier on Thursday, it hit a near seven-year high of $2,718. * SHFE ALUMINIUM: The most-traded June aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 2.1 percent at 14,965 yuan ($2,382) a tonne. * NICKEL: LME nickel, which ended down 1.3 percent on Thursday after hitting a three-year high earlier in the session on fears the sanctions could be broadened to Nornickel , was up 0.7 percent at $15,170 a tonne. It is on track for a weekly gain of 8.8 percent, the most since November. * ALUMINIUM: Russian aluminium giant Rusal is stockpiling large quantities of aluminium at one of its plants in Siberia because U.S. sanctions imposed this month have prevented it from selling the metal to customers, five sources close to the company said. * ALUMINA: Kazakhstan is looking to open up new markets for its alumina exports, concerned that U.S. sanctions on Russian aluminium giant Rusal RUAL.MM could hit business and jobs. * BANKS: Lenders to Rusal are exploring how to get rid of their exposure before a May deadline set by the United States, as the fallout from fresh sanctions pulls Russian loan pricing lower in Europe's secondary market. For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares slipped on Friday as a warning on smartphone demand from the world's largest contract chipmaker slugged the tech sector, while lofty oil prices stirred inflation fears and undermined sovereign bonds. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices Mar 1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence flash Apr 1645 Washington G20 Finance Ministers hold news conference following their talks on the sidelines of the spring meeting of the IMF and World Bank PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0207 GMT Three month LME copper 6985.5 Most active ShFE copper 51600 Three month LME aluminium 2458.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14965 Three month LME zinc 3247 Most active ShFE zinc 24460 Three month LME lead 2341.5 Most active ShFE lead 18270 Three month LME nickel 15175 Most active ShFE nickel 105640 Three month LME tin 0 Most active ShFE tin 146010 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 466.03 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -3016.12 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 178.65 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 339.91 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -6794.13 ($1 = 6.2825 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)