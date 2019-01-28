Company News
METALS-London aluminium dives as U.S. lifts Rusal sanctions

    BEIJING, Jan 28 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices fell
sharply in early Asian trade on Monday after the United States
formally lifted sanctions on Russian aluminium producer Rusal.

    The sanctions had sent aluminium to a seven-year high when
they were announced in April last year amid fears of a supply
squeeze, but prices had since fallen back on expectations that
the measures would be withdrawn.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal
Exchange dropped as much as 1.4 percent to $1,892.50 shortly
after the open and stood at $1,895 as of 0135 GMT. The most
traded March aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
 was up 0.2 percent at 13,550 yuan ($2,008.96) a tonne.
    * RUSAL: Rusal, which said on Monday Jean-Pierre
Thomas had resigned as chairman to comply with an imperative
request from the U.S. Treasury, was trading up more than 5
percent in Hong Kong after the U.S. announcement.
    * BRAZIL: Brazilian rescuers searched into the night on
Sunday for hundreds of people missing after a dam collapse
triggered a deadly mudslide at an iron ore mine owned by Vale
, as the death toll rose to 58 people and was expected
to keep climbing more than two days after the disaster.

    * FANYA: China's scandal-hit Fanya metals exchange will
begin to sell off its stockpiles of indium on Monday as courts
liquidate assets in order to pay off creditors owed nearly 40
billion yuan ($5.90 billion) after the exchange's collapse in
2015.
    * OTHER METALS: LME copper edged down 0.1 percent,
while ShFE copper, tracking a 2.3-percent jump in
London copper on Friday, climbed as much as 1.4 percent to a
one-week high of 47,950 yuan a tonne. Tin prices were
flat, but all other LME metals were trading lower. 
    * COPPER: Chilean copper miner Antofagasta Plc is
evaluating building a new concentrator plant at its Centinela
mine that would cost around $3 billion, the chief executive of
the company was quoted telling a local daily on Sunday.

    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks advanced as Wall Street rallied after a deal
was announced to reopen the U.S. government following a
prolonged shutdown that had shaken investor sentiment.
    
        
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0900    Euro Zone    Money-M3 Annual Growth Dec
*1230    Brazil     Current Account Dec
*1230    Brazil      Foreign Direct Investment Dec
1400    Introductory statement by ECB President Mario Draghi at 
   the ECON Hearing of the European Parliament in Brussels
*approx. time        
        
    PRICES    
 BASE METALS PRICES                       0131 GMT
 Three month LME copper                     6047.5
 Most active ShFE copper                     47750
 Three month LME aluminium                    1894
 Most active ShFE aluminium                  13555
 Three month LME zinc                       2665.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                       21740
 Three month LME lead                         2100
 Most active ShFE lead                       17800
 Three month LME nickel                      11960
 Most active ShFE nickel                     95350
 Three month LME tin                             0
 Most active ShFE tin                       147690
                                                  
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                            
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3    386.78
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3  -1245.81
                                          
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3    296.43
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3    692.28
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3   1787.16
                                          
   

($1 = 6.7448 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford)
