METALS-London aluminium dives as U.S. lifts Rusal sanctions

BEIJING, Jan 28 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices fell sharply in early Asian trade on Monday after the United States formally lifted sanctions on Russian aluminium producer Rusal. The sanctions had sent aluminium to a seven-year high when they were announced in April last year amid fears of a supply squeeze, but prices had since fallen back on expectations that the measures would be withdrawn. FUNDAMENTALS * ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange dropped as much as 1.4 percent to $1,892.50 shortly after the open and stood at $1,895 as of 0135 GMT. The most traded March aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.2 percent at 13,550 yuan ($2,008.96) a tonne. * RUSAL: Rusal, which said on Monday Jean-Pierre Thomas had resigned as chairman to comply with an imperative request from the U.S. Treasury, was trading up more than 5 percent in Hong Kong after the U.S. announcement. * BRAZIL: Brazilian rescuers searched into the night on Sunday for hundreds of people missing after a dam collapse triggered a deadly mudslide at an iron ore mine owned by Vale , as the death toll rose to 58 people and was expected to keep climbing more than two days after the disaster. * FANYA: China's scandal-hit Fanya metals exchange will begin to sell off its stockpiles of indium on Monday as courts liquidate assets in order to pay off creditors owed nearly 40 billion yuan ($5.90 billion) after the exchange's collapse in 2015. * OTHER METALS: LME copper edged down 0.1 percent, while ShFE copper, tracking a 2.3-percent jump in London copper on Friday, climbed as much as 1.4 percent to a one-week high of 47,950 yuan a tonne. Tin prices were flat, but all other LME metals were trading lower. * COPPER: Chilean copper miner Antofagasta Plc is evaluating building a new concentrator plant at its Centinela mine that would cost around $3 billion, the chief executive of the company was quoted telling a local daily on Sunday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks advanced as Wall Street rallied after a deal was announced to reopen the U.S. government following a prolonged shutdown that had shaken investor sentiment. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro Zone Money-M3 Annual Growth Dec *1230 Brazil Current Account Dec *1230 Brazil Foreign Direct Investment Dec 1400 Introductory statement by ECB President Mario Draghi at the ECON Hearing of the European Parliament in Brussels *approx. time PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0131 GMT Three month LME copper 6047.5 Most active ShFE copper 47750 Three month LME aluminium 1894 Most active ShFE aluminium 13555 Three month LME zinc 2665.5 Most active ShFE zinc 21740 Three month LME lead 2100 Most active ShFE lead 17800 Three month LME nickel 11960 Most active ShFE nickel 95350 Three month LME tin 0 Most active ShFE tin 147690 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 386.78 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1245.81 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 296.43 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 692.28 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1787.16 ($1 = 6.7448 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford)