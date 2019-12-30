Company News
December 30, 2019 / 5:38 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

METALS-London aluminium drops on Hydro restarts; tin sinks

5 Min Read

 (Adds comment, detail on tin; updates prices)
    BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices fell on
Monday, heading for their first  drop in seven sessions after
Norsk Hydro said it had resumed bauxite production in
Brazil and was ramping up alumina output, while tin hit a
two-week low.     
    Bauxite is a rock refined to make alumina, which is then
used to produce aluminium metal. A power outage earlier this
month had affected production at Hydro's Paragominas mine and
Alunorte alumina refinery, supporting aluminium prices.
    An acceleration in aluminium processing ahead of the
week-long Lunar New year holiday in China, the world's top
producer and consumer of the metal, in late January is already
coming to an end, Jinrui Futures said in a note, adding that
environmental curbs were also affecting downstream demand.
    "Consumption will gradually decline, while the trend of
supply growth remains unchanged," the Chinese brokerage wrote,
noting that new projects such as Henan Shenhuo's smelter in
Yunnan were about to come on line.    
    
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal
Exchange fell 0.3% to $1,819 by 0507 GMT after closing
up 0.6% on Friday. The most traded February aluminium contract
 on the Shanghai Futures Exchange nudged up 0.1% to
14,080 yuan ($2,016.47) a tonne by the end of the morning
session as ShFE stocks continue to fall.  
    * ALUMINIUM: Premiums for aluminium shipments to Japan for
the first quarter of 2020 were set at $83 per tonne, down 14%
from the previous quarter amid soft demand from electronics and
auto companies, two sources directly involved in the pricing
talks said.
    * CHINA: China's central bank will use the loan prime rate
(LPR) as a new benchmark for pricing existing floating-rate
loans, in a step that analysts say could help lower borrowing
costs and underpin economic growth.
    * COPPER: LME copper rose 0.4% to $6,235.50 a tonne
in holiday-thinned trade, while ShFE copper fell 0.3% to 49,530
yuan a tonne. 
    * TIN: ShFE tin prices fell as much as 3.8% in
Friday's night session to 133,000 yuan a tonne, the lowest since
Nov. 20, after Shanghai tin stocks rose by almost one-third, but
recovered to trade down 1.5% on 136,190 yuan at the end of the
morning session. LME tin slid for a fifth day, losing as
much as 1.2% to $16,920 a tonne, its lowest since Dec. 12.
     
    MARKETS
    A broad gauge of Asian share markets rose to their highest
in 18 months as Chinese equities gained.            
       
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Russia Markit Mfg Nov 
0800 Spain GDP Q3
0800 Spain HICP Flash YY Dec
0800 Switzerland KOF Indicator Dec 
1230* Brazil Primary Budget Surplus Nov
1445* U.S. Chicago PMI Dec
1500 U.S. Pending Home Sales Change MM Nov
1530 U.S. Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey Dec
*approximate release time   
        
    PRICES    
                                         0513 GMT
 Three month LME copper                    6235.5
 Most active ShFE copper                    49520
 Three month LME aluminium                   1819
 Most active ShFE aluminium                 14080
 Three month LME zinc                        2309
 Most active ShFE zinc                      18075
 Three month LME lead                        1936
 Most active ShFE lead                      15220
 Three month LME nickel                     14245
 Most active ShFE nickel                   111690
 Three month LME tin                        16975
 Most active ShFE tin                      136000
                                                 
                                                 
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc    458.49
                              3          
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc   -343.84
                              3          
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc   -400.85
                              3          
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc   -523.11
                              3          
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc  -3114.81
                              3          
 
($1 = 6.9825 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below