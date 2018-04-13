FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 13, 2018 / 2:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

METALS-London aluminium eyes biggest ever weekly jump on Rusal sanction

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    MELBOURNE, April 13 (Reuters) - London aluminium slipped on
Friday but was on track for its biggest weekly gain on record
after the United States imposed sanctions on Russia's UC Rusal,
the world's second biggest producer of the metal.  
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * London Metal Exchange aluminium fell by 1.5
percent to $2,290.50, trimming gains for the week that were
still approaching 14 percent. Prices topped out at $2,325 a
tonne on Thursday which was a six-year high.  
    * COPPER: LME copper edged up by 0.1 percent to
$6,830.50 a tonne by 0203 GMT, adding to 1.9 percent drop from
the previous session. Prices have support at the 200-day moving
average of $6,743. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper
eased by 0.7 percent to 50,520 yuan ($8,031.29) a tonne.
    * CHINA TRADE: China's commerce ministry said on Thursday
trade negotiations with the United States would be impossible as
Washington's attempts at dialogue were not sincere, and vowed to
retaliate if U.S. President Donald Trump escalates current
tensions.
    * US TRADE: President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the
trade "negotiations" between Washington and Beijing were going
well, conflicting with Chinese official statements on the
dispute.
    * RUSAL: U.S. sanctions on Russian businesses and
individuals are hitting companies including aluminium giant
Rusal controlled by tycoon Oleg Deripaska and
triggering responses across markets.
    * US ALUMINIUM STOCKS: Almost all the aluminium in the
United States was removed from Comex warehouses this week, as
consumers scramble to stock up ahead of the sanctions on the
world' second biggest aluminium maker, Rusal, that is expected
to crimp supply. Stocks tumbled by about 44,000 tonnes to 11,168
tonnes. AL-TTLTTDY-STX
    * SCRAMBLE: The rush for stocks was also reflected in time
spreads on the LME with soaring prices for cash aluminium
against the benchmark three-month contract. Cash aluminium
traded $52 against three months, the highest in more than a
decade. CMAL0-3
    * POLLUTION: In what could potentially help U.S. aluminium
makers boost production more quickly, U.S. President Donald
Trump on Thursday ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to
speed up its decision-making on air quality permitting to make
it easier for manufacturers to expand and open new plants.

     * For the top stories in metals and other news, click      
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Global stocks recovered to three-week highs on Friday as
anticipated strong earnings season took centre stage after U.S.
President Donald Trump backtracked on his suggestion of an
imminent missile attack on Syria.    
        
    Data (GMT)
    0900  Euro zone Eurostat trade Feb
    1400  U.S. University of Michigan sentiment index        Apr
          
    PRICES    
    
 BASE METALS PRICES                0150 GMT           
 Three month LME copper                           6835
 Most active ShFE copper                         50520
 Three month LME aluminium                        2291
 Most active ShFE aluminium                      14575
 Three month LME zinc                             3122
 Most active ShFE zinc                           23560
 Three month LME lead                           2339.5
 Most active ShFE lead                           18265
 Three month LME nickel                          13970
 Most active ShFE nickel                        103790
 Three month LME tin                             20965
 Most active ShFE tin                           143420
                                                      
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                                
 LME/SHFE COPPER               LMESHFCUc3       389.61
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM            LMESHFALc3     -2133.33
 LME/SHFE ZINC                 LMESHFZNc3       213.58
 LME/SHFE LEAD                 LMESHFPBc3       181.56
 LME/SHFE NICKEL               LMESHFNIc3       -78.19
 

($1 = 6.2904 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.