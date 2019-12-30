METALS-London aluminium falls after Hydro restarts Brazil operations

BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices fell in early trade on Monday and were on course for their first daily drop in seven sessions after Norsk Hydro said it had resumed bauxite production in Brazil and was ramping up alumina output. Bauxite is a rock refined to make alumina, which is then used to produce aluminium metal. A power outage earlier this month had affected production at Hydro's Paragominas mine and Alunorte alumina refinery, supporting aluminium prices. FUNDAMENTALS * ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.3% to $1,819 by 0137 GMT after closing up 0.6% on Friday. The most traded February aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.5% to 14,130 yuan ($2,019.90) a tonne as ShFE stocks continue to fall. * ALUMINIUM: Premiums for aluminium shipments to Japan for the first quarter of 2020 were set at $83 per tonne, down 14% from the previous quarter amid soft demand from electronics and auto companies, two sources directly involved in the pricing talks said. * CHINA: Ge Honglin, the former chairman of state-owned Chinese aluminium firm Chinalco, has been named as the new head of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association. * COPPER: LME copper edged up 0.2% to $6,227.50 a tonne in holiday-thinned trade, while ShFE copper fell 0.5% to 49,420 yuan a tonne. * LITHIUM: SQM, the world's No. 2 lithium producer, said on Friday it "regrets" a ruling by a Chilean environmental court that it should be prosecuted over excessive water use in the country's northern Atacama Desert. * INDIUM: An auction of around 3,609 tonnes of indium formerly held by China's now-defunct Fanya Metal Exchange is due to end at 0200 GMT. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Russia Markit Mfg Nov 0800 Spain GDP Q3 0800 Spain HICP Flash YY Dec 0800 Switzerland KOF Indicator Dec 1230* Brazil Primary Budget Surplus Nov 1445* U.S. Chicago PMI Dec 1500 U.S. Pending Home Sales Change MM Nov 1530 U.S. Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey Dec *approximate release time PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0132 GMT Three month LME copper 6224.5 Most active ShFE copper 49410 Three month LME aluminium 1819 Most active ShFE aluminium 14125 Three month LME zinc 2310 Most active ShFE zinc 18080 Three month LME lead 1929 Most active ShFE lead 15190 Three month LME nickel 14240 Most active ShFE nickel 111890 Three month LME tin 17055 Most active ShFE tin 136210 ($1 = 6.9954 yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)