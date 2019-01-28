METALS-London aluminium falls as U.S. lifts sanctions on Rusal

(Adds comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Jan 28 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices fell on Monday after the United States formally lifted sanctions on Russian aluminium producer United Company Rusal. The sanctions had sent London aluminium to a seven-year high when they were announced in April last year amid fears of a supply squeeze, but prices had since fallen back on expectations that the measures would be withdrawn. There is likely to be little support from top aluminium consumer China in the near term, with the country shutting down for the week-long Lunar New Year break early next month. "This week end-user companies in eastern China have begun to suspend production for the holiday and demand has turned weaker," Jinrui Futures wrote in a note. Anticipated restarts to alumina production, including at Norsk Hydro's Alunorte plant in Brazil, could keep pressure on prices, it added. FUNDAMENTALS * ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange dropped as much as 1.4 percent to $1,892.50 a tonne shortly after the open and stood at $1,902.50 as of 0440 GMT. The most traded March aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was flat at 13,530 yuan ($2,010.73) a tonne. * RUSAL: Shares in Rusal, which said Jean-Pierre Thomas had resigned as chairman to comply with an imperative request from the U.S. Treasury, rose by more than 5 percent in Hong Kong after the U.S. announcement. * CHINA PROFITS: Earnings at China's industrial firms shrank for a second straight month in December on slowing prices and sluggish factory activity, piling more pressure on an economy in the grips of its slowest growth in nearly three decades. * TRADE: Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit the United States on Thursday and Friday for the next round of trade negotiations with Washington. * OTHER METALS: LME copper edged down 0.1 percent to $6.051.50 a tonne, while ShFE copper, tracking a jump in London copper on Friday, hit a one-week high of 49,750 yuan a tonne. Zinc was up 0.3 percent but all other LME metals were trading lower. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks advanced as Wall Street rallied after a deal was announced to reopen the U.S. government following a prolonged shutdown that had taken a toll on investor sentiment. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro Zone Money-M3 Annual Growth Dec *1230 Brazil Current Account Dec *1230 Brazil Foreign Direct Investment Dec 1400 Introductory statement by ECB President Mario Draghi at the ECON Hearing of the European Parliament in Brussels *approx. time PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0443 GMT Three month LME copper 6050.5 Most active ShFE copper 47650 Three month LME aluminium 1902.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13530 Three month LME zinc 2682 Most active ShFE zinc 21765 Three month LME lead 2104 Most active ShFE lead 17770 Three month LME nickel 11955 Most active ShFE nickel 95340 Three month LME tin 20605 Most active ShFE tin 147480 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 365.56 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1309.42 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 248.34 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 674.47 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1845.38 ($1 = 6.7289 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford and Subhranshu Sahu)