April 25, 2018 / 5:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

METALS-London aluminium falls for fifth day as Rusal fears ease

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds broker comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, April 25 (Reuters) - London aluminium dropped as
much as 1.6 percent on Wednesday, retreating for a fifth
straight session as the softening of U.S. sanctions on Russian
producer United Company Rusal continued to weigh on
prices.
    The metal has now slipped by around 13 percent from a high
of $2,534.50 on April 23, the day the United States gave U.S.
customers of Rusal more time to comply with sanctions.

    Most other base metals also fell on a stronger dollar, which
 makes metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.
    The three-month prompt delivery London Metal Exchange (LME)
contracts are now in late July and "moving toward the summer
shutdown season, (so) metals could well come under further
pressure and drift lower," Malcolm Freeman, CEO of Kingdom
Futures, wrote in a note.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal
Exchange was down 1.4 percent at $2,197 a tonne at 0721
GMT, having closed down 3 percent on Tuesday. Earlier in the
session, it touched a low of $2,191.
    * SHFE ALUMINIUM: The most-traded June aluminium contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell for a fourth day,
closing down 0.1 percent at 14,405 yuan ($2,282.52) a tonne.
    * RUSSIA: Russia's En+ Group, owned by recently sanctioned
businessman Oleg Deripaska, said its chief executive officer and
its chief financial officer resigned on Tuesday, with
replacements appointed to both posts.
    * ALNORTE: Norsk Hydro ASA has halted alumina
output at two of seven production lines at its Alunorte alumina
refinery in Brazil, its CEO said on Wednesday.     
    * NICKEL: London nickel climbed 0.5 percent to $14,060 a
tonne, trading higher for the first time in five days after
falling 8.4 percent from April 19 as fears of sanctions
spreading eased.
    * FREEPORT: Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc fell more
than 14 percent on Tuesday after the miner revealed onerous
environmental demands from Indonesia's government that could
delay a new contract for its massive Grasberg copper mine.
    For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    *  Asian shares fell on Wednesday as a rise in U.S. bond
yields above 3 percent and warnings from bellwether U.S.
companies of higher costs drove fears that a boom in corporate
earnings may be near its peak.    
        
    PRICES
 BASE METALS PRICES                         0721 GMT
 Three month LME copper                       6968.5
 Most active ShFE copper                       51530
 Three month LME aluminium                      2197
 Most active ShFE aluminium                    14405
 Three month LME zinc                           3194
 Most active ShFE zinc                         24160
 Three month LME lead                           2317
 Most active ShFE lead                         18215
 Three month LME nickel                        14045
 Most active ShFE nickel                      103300
 Three month LME tin                           21070
 Most active ShFE tin                         146010
                                                    
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                              
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3      312.42
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3    -1735.93
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3      158.03
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3      402.45
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3    -1474.85
    


($1 = 6.3110 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier, Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Joseph Radford)
