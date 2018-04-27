METALS-London aluminium falls, set for biggest weekly drop since 2011

(Changes comment, updates prices) BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices edged lower on Friday after a 1.3 percent jump in the previous session, as traders continued to grapple with the fallout from U.S. sanctions on Russian producer Rusal ahead of a two-day holiday in China. "All of the metals remain within yesterday's ranges as pre-Labour Day weekend positional re-adjustment seems to be the main theme so far today," broker Marex Spectron said in a note. Aluminium has lost about 8.2 percent in London this week, having fallen sharply on Monday and Tuesday after the United States gave American customers of Rusal more time to comply with the sanctions, which were first announced on April 6. This has left it on course for its biggest weekly drop since August 2011, although it is still up 13.1 percent in April on the back of Rusal concerns, which would be its best month since September 2010. FUNDAMENTALS * LME ALUMINUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.4 percent at $2,265 a tonne by 0717 GMT, having risen by as much as 0.9 percent earlier in the session. * SHFE ALUMINIUM: The most-traded June aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended 0.5 percent higher at 14,480 yuan ($2,283.91) a tonne. It has dropped 3.7 percent this week, but gained 4.8 percent in April. * RUSAL: Rusal's head of sales, Steve Hodgson, is leaving the company, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday. * COLUMN: U.S. sanctions on Rusal shatter aluminium's supply chain: Andy Home * COPPER: Copper was trading down 0.5 percent at $6,928 a tonne on a firm dollar, which makes metals expensive for holders of other currencies. Shanghai copper closed down 0.3 percent at 51,560 yuan a tonne. * COPPER: Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, said on Thursday that early contract talks with its workers' union ended without an agreement, setting the stage for legally scheduled negotiations to begin in June. * HOLIDAY: The ShFE will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for the Labour Day holiday in China, the world's top metal consumer. For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares rose on Friday after U.S. equities were buoyed by a rebound in technology stocks, while markets in Seoul were underpinned by optimism as leaders of North and South Korea held their first summit in over a decade. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0717 GMT Three month LME copper 6928 Most active ShFE copper 51560 Three month LME aluminium 2265.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14475 Three month LME zinc 3134.5 Most active ShFE zinc 23950 Three month LME lead 2335 Most active ShFE lead 18365 Three month LME nickel 14145 Most active ShFE nickel 104730 Three month LME tin 21290 Most active ShFE tin 147680 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 414.58 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2212.65 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 279.45 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 309.9 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -1569.9 ($1 = 6.3400 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)