METALS-London aluminium falls to 40-month low as coronavirus hits demand

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices fell on Friday, with the London benchmark hitting a 40-month low, as the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak stoked concerns of slowing demand.

Benchmark three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell as much as 0.8% to $1,676 a tonne, its lowest since October 2016.

The most traded aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) fell as much as 1.8% to 13,160 yuan ($1,876.57) a tonne, its lowest since Jan. 16, 2019.

The coronavirus epidemic, which started in China, has spread to nearly 50 countries and disrupted global economic activities.

“Sentiment is weak across the board. Everyone is afraid,” said a base metals trader.

Russian aluminium group United Company Rusal said the virus would hit the Chinese market in the first half of this year, with weak demand and a bigger supply surplus.

* PRICES: LME nickel fell 1.1% to $12,240 a tonne by 0434 GMT, zinc declined 0.8% to $1,997 a tonne, copper decreased 0.7% to $5,578.50 a tonne while lead was almost unchanged at $1,808 a tonne.

* SHFE PRICES: ShFE copper declined 1.7% to 44,590 yuan a tonne, zinc decreased 2.4% to 16,025 yuan a tonne and nickel dropped 2.2% to 98,830 yuan a tonne, a seven-month low.

* CHINA: China should stockpile some non-ferrous metals to take the pressure off producers whose sales have been drying up because of the outbreak, the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association said.

* IMF: The virus will have an impact on global economic growth and the International Monetary Fund is likely to downgrade its growth forecast as a result, its spokesman said.

