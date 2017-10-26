FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-London aluminium hits over 5-year high on China supply cuts
October 26, 2017 / 5:04 AM / in 2 hours

METALS-London aluminium hits over 5-year high on China supply cuts

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Updates prices, adds analyst comment)
    BEIJING/MELBOURNE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - London aluminium surged to its highest in more than
five years on Thursday on expectations of dwindling supply of both aluminium and its raw
materials, as China imposes restrictions on industrial output over winter.
    The seasonal curbs on aluminium production itself will not be as severe as expected,
analysts at Standard Chartered said in a note, referring to an apparent reprieve for top
producer China Hongqiao Group, which looks to have escaped a full 30 percent cut.
 
    "However, new price support has emerged in the form of cost inflation related to the
still-rigorous application of upstream winter heating-season capacity cuts for both alumina
refineries and other raw material production," they added.
     
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * London Metal Exchange aluminium peaked at $2,211 a tonne, the highest since March
2012. Prices traded at $2,209 a tonne by 0452 GMT. 
    * Shfe aluminium was trading at 16,495 yuan ($2,489.25) a tonne, levels not seen in
 more than a week, but remained well below their recent near eight-year high of 17,345 yuan a
tonne from last month. 
    * The move in LME aluminium came amid a weaker dollar, improving chart picture, and options
positioning, traders said. A weaker dollar makes metals more affordable for buyers paying with
other currencies.
    * Other metals were also supported with LME zinc and nickel up 1 percent and
0.5 percent, respectively. London copper was steady above the $7,000 mark, not far from
a three-year high of $7,177 a tonne hit earlier this month. 
    * In Shanghai, zinc rallied 1.5 percent, but Shfe nickel fell 0.2 percent.
Shanghai rebar prices fell 1.5 percent, which could drag down steel inputs nickel and
zinc later in the session. 
    * The euro inched higher on Thursday, as investors awaited details of the European Central
Bank's plans for scaling back its bond-buying stimulus programme, while the dollar took a
breather after its recent rally.
    * Norsk Hydro said on Wednesday curtailments of primary production in China have driven
positive sentiment and could result in a tighter aluminium market in 2018.
    * China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it had acquired a controlling
stake in an Australian all-aluminium superyacht builder, as the Chinese firm aims to expand the
application of aluminium in the marine sector.
    * Aluminum Corp of China and Jiangxi Copper are due to report
third-quarter earnings on Thursday. Zhongwang will report its full-year 2016 numbers on Friday.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or     
        
 
 BASE                        0452 GMT    
   METALS PRICES                         
 Three month LME copper                  7020.5
 Most active ShFE copper                 54960
 Three month LME aluminium               2209
 Most active ShFE aluminium              16495
 Three month LME zinc                    3223
 Most active ShFE zinc                   26070
 Three month LME lead                    2499
 Most active ShFE lead                   19275
 Three month LME nickel                  11920
 Most active ShFE nickel                 95910
 Three month LME tin                     19850
 Most active ShFE tin                    145620
                                         
 BASE                                    
   METALS ARBITRAGE                      
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3  513.62
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3  -526.65
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3  541.51
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3  -784.72
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3  2071.99
 


    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton and Tom Daly in BEIJING; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
