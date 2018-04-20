FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 5:28 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

METALS--London aluminium, nickel slide as sanctions rally fades

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds brokerage comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - London aluminium and nickel
prices fell for a second day on Friday as a rally driven by
fears of supply disruptions caused by U.S. sanctions on Russia's
United Company Rusal, the world's second-biggest
aluminium producer, lost momentum.
    Prices have started to retreat amid no signs of further
sanctions yet, brokerage Sucden said in a note, adding that
conditions remain "nervous and choppy amid the overhanging
uncertainty." Short-term direction was "likely to be
headline-driven," it added.  
    Aluminium is on track for a weekly rise of 6.3 percent in
London and is up 21 percent so far this month. It climbed 11.9
percent last week in the wake of the Rusal sanctions announced
on April 6, its biggest weekly jump since 1988.
            
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal
Exchange was down 2.1 percent at $2,432.50 a tonne by
0439 GMT, after ending down 2.1 percent in the previous session.
Earlier on Thursday, it rose to $2,718, the most since May 5,
2011.
    * SHFE ALUMINIUM: The most-traded June aluminium contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange was also down 2.1 percent
by the mid-session interval at 14,965 yuan ($2,380.88) a tonne.
    * NICKEL: LME nickel was down 3.4 percent, extending
its 1.3 percent fall on Thursday, when it rose to as much as
$16,690, the most since Dec. 12, 2014, on fears the sanctions
could be broadened to Russian nickel producer Nornickel
.
    * SHFE NICKEL: The most-traded July nickel contract
on the ShFE was down 3.3 percent to 104,180 yuan a tonne, after
rising to its highest since June 2015 on Thursday. The exchange
hiked transaction fees for the July contract from Friday.

    * ALUMINIUM: Rusal is stockpiling large quantities of
aluminium at one of its plants in Siberia because U.S. sanctions
imposed this month have prevented it from selling the metal to
customers, five sources close to the company said.
    * BANKS: Lenders to Rusal are exploring how to get rid of
their exposure before a May deadline set by the United States,
as the fallout from fresh sanctions pulls Russian loan pricing
lower in Europe's secondary market.
    For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares slipped on Friday as a warning on smartphone
demand from the world's largest contract chipmaker slugged the
tech sector, while high oil prices stirred inflation fears and
undermined sovereign bonds.    
        
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
    0600  Germany        Producer prices Mar
    1400  Euro zone        Consumer confidence flash Apr
    1645  Washington    G20 Finance Ministers hold news         
                            conference following their talks on
the sidelines of the spring meeting of the IMF and World Bank
       
    PRICES    
                                            0434 GMT
 Three month LME copper                       6961.5
 Most active ShFE copper                       51330
 Three month LME aluminium                      2435
 Most active ShFE aluminium                    14965
 Three month LME zinc                           3228
 Most active ShFE zinc                         24300
 Three month LME lead                         2334.5
 Most active ShFE lead                         18260
 Three month LME nickel                        14670
 Most active ShFE nickel                      104180
 Three month LME tin                           21490
 Most active ShFE tin                         145710
                                                    
                                                    
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3      339.46
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3    -2790.52
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3      134.58
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3      353.59
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3    -3880.49
 ($1 = 6.2855 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin and Christian
Schmollinger)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
