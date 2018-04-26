METALS-London aluminium resumes decline as LME reassesses Rusal metal

(Adds Shanghai closing prices, updates London prices) BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - London aluminium slipped again on Thursday, after snapping a four-day losing streak in the previous session, as the deadline extension to comply with U.S. sanctions on Rusal, one of the world's biggest aluminium producers, pulled down prices. The metal is down by around 18.3 percent from the seven-year high of $2,718 it hit on April 19 in the wake of the announcement of the sanctions, which left the market fearing a supply shortage. All other base metals were also trading lower, with the dollar near 3-1/2-month highs, making metals more expensive for holders of other currencies. Barring any further sudden announcements from U.S. President Donald Trump that affect metals markets, "trading price levels should start to return to natural levels, with the logical exception of physical aluminium premiums", Malcolm Freeman, CEO of Kingdom Futures, wrote in a note. The U.S aluminium premium on Comex was at 21.4 cents per pound ($472 a tonne) on Wednesday, slightly down from a three-year high of 21.5 cents a tonne. FUNDAMENTALS * LME ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.1 percent at $2,219.50 a tonne, at 0736 GMT, having earlier touched an intraday low of $2,211. * SHFE ALUMINIUM: The most-traded June aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.5 percent at 14,365 yuan ($2,272.08) a tonne. * RUSAL: The London Metal Exchange said on Wednesday it would analyse the implications of U.S. sanctions in relation to Rusal's metal after the Treasury Department gave customers of the aluminium producer more time to comply. * ZINC: Shanghai zinc was the biggest loser in the base metals complex, closing down 3 percent at 23,685 yuan a tonne, tracking a 2.4-percent dip in London zinc on Wednesday after LME zinc stocks MZN-STOCKS surged by 28,150 tonnes. LME zinc was down again, by 0.8 percent, on Thursday. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Diversified miner Anglo American opened an office in Shanghai on Wednesday, a company spokesman said, boosting its presence in the world's top consumer of commodities. * NICKEL: Global demand for nickel is expected to increase to 2.34 million tonnes in 2018 versus 2.19 million in 2017, the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) said on Wednesday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks were supported on Thursday by robust corporate earnings that helped Wall Street quell concerns about the surge in U.S. bond yields. However, sagging Chinese shares limited the upside potential of the market. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0736 GMT Three month LME copper 6964.5 Most active ShFE copper 51590 Three month LME aluminium 2219.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14360 Three month LME zinc 3111 Most active ShFE zinc 23690 Three month LME lead 2305 Most active ShFE lead 18220 Three month LME nickel 13995 Most active ShFE nickel 103330 Three month LME tin 21355 Most active ShFE tin 146760 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 274.25 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1930.12 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 261.56 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 426.42 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -1118.77 ($1 = 6.3224 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Gopakumar Warrier and Joseph Radford)