April 26, 2018 / 5:19 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

METALS-London aluminium resumes decline as LME reassesses Rusal metal

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds broker comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - London aluminium slipped again
on Thursday, after snapping a four-day losing streak in the
previous session, as the deadline extension to comply with U.S.
sanctions on Rusal, one of the world's biggest
aluminium producers, pulled down prices.
    The metal is down by around 18.6 percent from the seven-year
high of $2,718 it hit on April 19 in the wake of the sanctions,
which left the market fearing a supply shortage.
    All other base metals were also trading lower, with the
dollar near 3-1/2-month highs, making metals more expensive for
holders of other currencies.
    Barring any further sudden announcements from U.S. President
Donald Trump that affect metals markets, "trading price levels
should start to return to natural levels, with the logical
exception of physical aluminium premiums," Malcolm Freeman, CEO
of Kingdom Futures, wrote in a note.
    The U.S aluminium premium on Comex was at 21.4
cents per pound ($472 a tonne) on Wednesday, slightly down from
a three-year high of 21.5 cents a tonne. 
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal
Exchange was down 1.5 percent at $2,212 a tonne, as of
0455 GMT, after ending 0.8 percent higher on Wednesday.

    * SHFE ALUMINIUM: The most-traded June aluminium contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged down 0.3 percent to
14,390 yuan ($2,275.75) a tonne. 
    * RUSAL: The London Metal Exchange said on Wednesday it
would analyse the implications of U.S. sanctions in relation to
Rusal's metal after the Treasury Department gave customers of
the aluminium producer more time to comply.
    * ZINC: Shanghai zinc was the biggest loser in the
base metals complex, falling 2.7 percent to 23,750 yuan a tonne
and touching its lowest since April 18. It tracked a 2.4 percent
plunge in LME zinc on Wednesday after inventories in LME
warehouses MZN-STOCKS surged by 28,150 tonnes or 15.5 percent.
    * ANGLO AMERICAN: Diversified miner Anglo American
opened an office in Shanghai on Wednesday, a company spokesman
said, boosting its presence in the world's top consumer of
commodities. 
    * NICKEL: Global demand for nickel is expected to increase
to 2.34 million tonnes in 2018 versus 2.19 million in 2017, the
International Nickel Study Group (INSG) said on Wednesday.
   
         
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks rose on Thursday as robust corporate earnings
helped Wall Street quell concerns about the surge in U.S. bond
yields, while the dollar hovered near 3-1/2-month highs against
a basket of currencies.
        
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
    0600  Germany     GfK consumer sentiment May
    1145  European Central Bank interest rate announcement
    1230  ECB President Mario Draghi holds news briefing
    1230  U.S.      Durable goods Mar
    1230  U.S.       Advance goods trade balance Mar
    1230  U.S.         Wholesale inventories Mar
    1230  U.S.      Weekly jobless claims
    
    PRICES    
                                            0455 GMT
 Three month LME copper                       6954.5
 Most active ShFE copper                       51640
 Three month LME aluminium                      2212
 Most active ShFE aluminium                    14390
 Three month LME zinc                         3114.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                         23750
 Three month LME lead                         2303.5
 Most active ShFE lead                         18240
 Three month LME nickel                        14090
 Most active ShFE nickel                      103540
 Three month LME tin                           21215
 Most active ShFE tin                         146820
                                                    
                                                    
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3      389.87
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3    -1875.64
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3      286.96
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3      484.06
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3    -1795.58
 
 ($1 = 6.3232 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and
Gopakumar Warrier)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
