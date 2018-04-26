METALS-London aluminium resumes decline as LME reassesses Rusal metal

(Adds broker comment, updates prices) BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - London aluminium slipped again on Thursday, after snapping a four-day losing streak in the previous session, as the deadline extension to comply with U.S. sanctions on Rusal, one of the world's biggest aluminium producers, pulled down prices. The metal is down by around 18.6 percent from the seven-year high of $2,718 it hit on April 19 in the wake of the sanctions, which left the market fearing a supply shortage. All other base metals were also trading lower, with the dollar near 3-1/2-month highs, making metals more expensive for holders of other currencies. Barring any further sudden announcements from U.S. President Donald Trump that affect metals markets, "trading price levels should start to return to natural levels, with the logical exception of physical aluminium premiums," Malcolm Freeman, CEO of Kingdom Futures, wrote in a note. The U.S aluminium premium on Comex was at 21.4 cents per pound ($472 a tonne) on Wednesday, slightly down from a three-year high of 21.5 cents a tonne. FUNDAMENTALS * LME ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.5 percent at $2,212 a tonne, as of 0455 GMT, after ending 0.8 percent higher on Wednesday. * SHFE ALUMINIUM: The most-traded June aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged down 0.3 percent to 14,390 yuan ($2,275.75) a tonne. * RUSAL: The London Metal Exchange said on Wednesday it would analyse the implications of U.S. sanctions in relation to Rusal's metal after the Treasury Department gave customers of the aluminium producer more time to comply. * ZINC: Shanghai zinc was the biggest loser in the base metals complex, falling 2.7 percent to 23,750 yuan a tonne and touching its lowest since April 18. It tracked a 2.4 percent plunge in LME zinc on Wednesday after inventories in LME warehouses MZN-STOCKS surged by 28,150 tonnes or 15.5 percent. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Diversified miner Anglo American opened an office in Shanghai on Wednesday, a company spokesman said, boosting its presence in the world's top consumer of commodities. * NICKEL: Global demand for nickel is expected to increase to 2.34 million tonnes in 2018 versus 2.19 million in 2017, the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) said on Wednesday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks rose on Thursday as robust corporate earnings helped Wall Street quell concerns about the surge in U.S. bond yields, while the dollar hovered near 3-1/2-month highs against a basket of currencies. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment May 1145 European Central Bank interest rate announcement 1230 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news briefing 1230 U.S. Durable goods Mar 1230 U.S. Advance goods trade balance Mar 1230 U.S. Wholesale inventories Mar 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims PRICES 0455 GMT Three month LME copper 6954.5 Most active ShFE copper 51640 Three month LME aluminium 2212 Most active ShFE aluminium 14390 Three month LME zinc 3114.5 Most active ShFE zinc 23750 Three month LME lead 2303.5 Most active ShFE lead 18240 Three month LME nickel 14090 Most active ShFE nickel 103540 Three month LME tin 21215 Most active ShFE tin 146820 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 389.87 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1875.64 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 286.96 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 484.06 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -1795.58 ($1 = 6.3232 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Gopakumar Warrier)