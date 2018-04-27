FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 27, 2018 / 5:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

METALS-London aluminium rises, but on track for biggest weekly drop since 2011

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices
recovered from early losses to trade higher for a third day on
Friday, as investors bet that U.S. sanctions would remain in
place on Russian producer Rusal, keeping supply tight.
    The metal has lost about 7.5 percent so far this week,
having fallen sharply on Monday and Tuesday after the United
States gave American customers of Rusal more time to comply with
the sanctions, first announced on April 6.
    This has left aluminium on course for its biggest weekly
drop since August 2011, although it is still up 13.9 percent in
April on the back of Rusal concerns, which would be its best
month since September 2010.
    "Heightened concerns about long-term supply disruptions due
to ongoing U.S. sanctions" have taken aluminium prices back up
again, ANZ wrote in a note. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME ALUMINUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal
Exchange climbed 0.3 percent to $2,281 a tonne by 0432
GMT, having fallen by as much as 0.5 percent in early trade. It
closed up 1.3 percent on Thursday.
    * SHFE ALUMINIUM: The most-traded June aluminium contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.5 percent to
14,480 yuan ($2,285.68) a tonne by the mid-session interval. It
is down 3.7 percent this week but up 4.8 percent for the month.
    * RUSAL: Rusal's head of sales Steve Hodgson is
leaving the company, a source familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
    * COLUMN: U.S. sanctions on Rusal shatter aluminium's supply
chain: Andy Home.  
    * COPPER: Copper was trading down 0.4 percent at
$6,939 a tonne on a firm dollar, which makes metals expensive
for holders of other currencies. Shanghai copper was
down 0.3 percent to 51,560 yuan a tonne.
    * COPPER: Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper
mine, said on Thursday that early contract talks with its
workers' union ended without an agreement, setting the stage for
legally scheduled negotiations to begin in June.
    * HOLIDAY: The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) will be
closed on Monday and Tuesday for the Labour Day holiday.

    
    For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares rose on Friday after U.S. equities were
buoyed by a rebound in technology stocks, while markets in Seoul
were underpinned by optimism as leaders of North and South Korea
held their first summit in over a decade.    
        
    DATA AHEAD
    0530  France     Preliminary GDP  Q1
    0600  Germany      Import prices Mar
    0645  France    Consumer spending Mar
    0800  Germany    Unemployment rate Apr
    0900  Euro zone    Business climate Apr
    1230  U.S.    Advance GDP Q1
    1230  U.S.    Employment costs Q1
        
    PRICES    
                                           0432 GMT
 Three month LME copper                        6939
 Most active ShFE copper                      51550
 Three month LME aluminium                     2281
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   14480
 Three month LME zinc                        3128.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                        23865
 Three month LME lead                        2339.5
 Most active ShFE lead                        18345
 Three month LME nickel                       14225
 Most active ShFE nickel                     103930
 Three month LME tin                          21295
 Most active ShFE tin                        147300
                                                   
                                                   
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3      341.12
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3    -2320.38
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3      223.96
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3      260.39
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3    -2544.39
 

($1 = 6.3351 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.