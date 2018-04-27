METALS-London aluminium rises, but on track for biggest weekly drop since 2011

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices) BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices recovered from early losses to trade higher for a third day on Friday, as investors bet that U.S. sanctions would remain in place on Russian producer Rusal, keeping supply tight. The metal has lost about 7.5 percent so far this week, having fallen sharply on Monday and Tuesday after the United States gave American customers of Rusal more time to comply with the sanctions, first announced on April 6. This has left aluminium on course for its biggest weekly drop since August 2011, although it is still up 13.9 percent in April on the back of Rusal concerns, which would be its best month since September 2010. "Heightened concerns about long-term supply disruptions due to ongoing U.S. sanctions" have taken aluminium prices back up again, ANZ wrote in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * LME ALUMINUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.3 percent to $2,281 a tonne by 0432 GMT, having fallen by as much as 0.5 percent in early trade. It closed up 1.3 percent on Thursday. * SHFE ALUMINIUM: The most-traded June aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.5 percent to 14,480 yuan ($2,285.68) a tonne by the mid-session interval. It is down 3.7 percent this week but up 4.8 percent for the month. * RUSAL: Rusal's head of sales Steve Hodgson is leaving the company, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday. * COLUMN: U.S. sanctions on Rusal shatter aluminium's supply chain: Andy Home. * COPPER: Copper was trading down 0.4 percent at $6,939 a tonne on a firm dollar, which makes metals expensive for holders of other currencies. Shanghai copper was down 0.3 percent to 51,560 yuan a tonne. * COPPER: Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, said on Thursday that early contract talks with its workers' union ended without an agreement, setting the stage for legally scheduled negotiations to begin in June. * HOLIDAY: The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for the Labour Day holiday. For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares rose on Friday after U.S. equities were buoyed by a rebound in technology stocks, while markets in Seoul were underpinned by optimism as leaders of North and South Korea held their first summit in over a decade. DATA AHEAD 0530 France Preliminary GDP Q1 0600 Germany Import prices Mar 0645 France Consumer spending Mar 0800 Germany Unemployment rate Apr 0900 Euro zone Business climate Apr 1230 U.S. Advance GDP Q1 1230 U.S. Employment costs Q1 PRICES 0432 GMT Three month LME copper 6939 Most active ShFE copper 51550 Three month LME aluminium 2281 Most active ShFE aluminium 14480 Three month LME zinc 3128.5 Most active ShFE zinc 23865 Three month LME lead 2339.5 Most active ShFE lead 18345 Three month LME nickel 14225 Most active ShFE nickel 103930 Three month LME tin 21295 Most active ShFE tin 147300 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 341.12 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2320.38 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 223.96 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 260.39 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -2544.39 ($1 = 6.3351 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)