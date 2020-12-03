METALS-London aluminium rises on solid demand, vaccine and stimulus hopes

(Recasts, updates prices, adds quotes)

Dec 3 (Reuters) - London aluminium rose on Thursday on strong demand, while growing optimism over COVID-19 vaccines and hopes for more stimulus boosted sentiment.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange advanced 0.2% to $2,058.50 a tonne by 0450 GMT, hovering near $2,080 a tonne hit on Wednesday, its highest since October 2018.

The most-traded January aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.5% to 16,570 yuan ($2,528.61) a tonne, slipping from 16,925 yuan a tonne hit in the previous session, its highest since October 2011.

“Demand is there and sentiment is there. We are now having trillions of dollars injected into economy. Money has to find its home,” said a Singapore-based metals trader, referring to efforts by governments globally to boost the economy.

Britain approved Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday and top U.S. health officials announced plans to begin vaccinating Americans against the coronavirus as early as mid-December.

Meanwhile, U.S. lawmakers were discussing a potential stimulus package, although no deal has been made.

FUNDAMENTALS

* ShFE aluminium stocks AL-STX-SGH were last trading at 220,373 tonnes, a 59% drop from March highs, while social inventories of the metal in China SMM-ALU-CON dropped to their lowest since January 2017 at 590,000 tonnes.

* Antaike saw the Chinese aluminium market in a slight deficit this year, having previously projected a surplus.

* ShFE copper fell 0.2% to 57,230 yuan a tonne, while LME copper rose 0.1% to $7,680.50 a tonne. LME zinc rose 0.7% to $2,766 a tonne while ShFE nickel fell 1.5% to 118,230 yuan a tonne and ShFE zinc declined 1.3% to 20,990 yuan a tonne.

* Chile’s state miner Codelco, the world’s top copper producer, increased output in October while privately owned multi-nationals saw a decrease, Chilean copper commission Cochilco said.

