April 23, 2018 / 5:55 AM / in 2 hours

METALS-London aluminium rises sharply as Rusal rally resumes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds broker comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, April 23 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices rose
by as much as 1.6 percent on Monday as a rally driven by supply
concerns after the United States slapped sanctions on Russian
producer United Company Rusal regained momentum.
    The metal had closed down in the previous two sessions but
is still up by around 25 percent so far this month. 
    Most other base metals also rose but aluminium's rise topped
gains as the volatility that marked last week's trading - when
worries about the impact of Rusal sanctions roiled markets -
looked to have eased.
    "In general it seems that the markets and indeed its
participants all coped with the 'storm' and now it is a case of
letting the prices find a new level at which they are
comfortable," Malcolm Freeman, CEO of Kingdom Futures, wrote in
a note.
    However, the possibility of Germany going into a recession
may well see prices "testing the downside once again," he added.
      
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal
Exchange climbed by 1.5 percent to $2,506 a tonne by
0526 GMT, after closing down 0.6 percent on Friday.
    * SHFE ALUMINIUM: The most-traded June aluminium contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange was flat at 15,025 yuan 
($2,387.65) a tonne by the mid-session interval. 
    * RUSAL: Russian companies hit by U.S. sanctions, including
aluminium giant Rusal, have asked for 100 billion roubles ($1.6
billion) in liquidity support from the government, Finance
Minister Anton Siluanov was quoted by Interfax news agency as
saying on Friday.
    * CHILE: Chilean copper commission Cochilco forecast on
Friday that Chile would produce 5.76 million tonnes of the red
metal in 2018, up 4.3 percent from 2017, while estimating copper
prices at $3.06 per pound this year.    
    * GREENLAND: With melting ice expanding access to the
Arctic, investors from China to Canada are watching Greenland's
election for signs of the political will to get a flagging
mining programme on the island back on track. 
    * COLUMN: Sanctions fever grips nickel as market rethinks
Russia risk: Andy Home.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks dipped on Monday as investors braced for a
bevy of earnings from the world's largest corporations, while
keeping a wary eye on U.S. bond yields as they approach peaks
that have triggered market spasms in the past.
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0700  France     Markit manufacturing PMI Apr
    0730  Germany    Markit manufacturing PMI Apr
    0900  Euro zone    Markit manufacturing PMI Apr
    1230  U.S.    National activity index Mar
    1345  U.S.         Markit manufacturing PMI Apr
    1400  U.S.    Existing home sales Mar
        
    PRICES    
                                            0526 GMT
 Three month LME copper                         7030
 Most active ShFE copper                       52030
 Three month LME aluminium                      2509
 Most active ShFE aluminium                    15025
 Three month LME zinc                         3256.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                         24530
 Three month LME lead                         2352.5
 Most active ShFE lead                         18460
 Three month LME nickel                        14830
 Most active ShFE nickel                      105280
 Three month LME tin                           21640
 Most active ShFE tin                         148260
                                                    
                                                    
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3      493.92
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3    -3301.55
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3      150.82
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3      402.67
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3    -5171.74
 
            

($1 = 6.2928 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
