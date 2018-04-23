METALS-London aluminium rises sharply as Rusal rally resumes

(Adds broker comment, updates prices) BEIJING, April 23 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices rose by as much as 1.6 percent on Monday as a rally driven by supply concerns after the United States slapped sanctions on Russian producer United Company Rusal regained momentum. The metal had closed down in the previous two sessions but is still up by around 25 percent so far this month. Most other base metals also rose but aluminium's rise topped gains as the volatility that marked last week's trading - when worries about the impact of Rusal sanctions roiled markets - looked to have eased. "In general it seems that the markets and indeed its participants all coped with the 'storm' and now it is a case of letting the prices find a new level at which they are comfortable," Malcolm Freeman, CEO of Kingdom Futures, wrote in a note. However, the possibility of Germany going into a recession may well see prices "testing the downside once again," he added. FUNDAMENTALS * LME ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange climbed by 1.5 percent to $2,506 a tonne by 0526 GMT, after closing down 0.6 percent on Friday. * SHFE ALUMINIUM: The most-traded June aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was flat at 15,025 yuan ($2,387.65) a tonne by the mid-session interval. * RUSAL: Russian companies hit by U.S. sanctions, including aluminium giant Rusal, have asked for 100 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) in liquidity support from the government, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying on Friday. * CHILE: Chilean copper commission Cochilco forecast on Friday that Chile would produce 5.76 million tonnes of the red metal in 2018, up 4.3 percent from 2017, while estimating copper prices at $3.06 per pound this year. * GREENLAND: With melting ice expanding access to the Arctic, investors from China to Canada are watching Greenland's election for signs of the political will to get a flagging mining programme on the island back on track. * COLUMN: Sanctions fever grips nickel as market rethinks Russia risk: Andy Home. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks dipped on Monday as investors braced for a bevy of earnings from the world's largest corporations, while keeping a wary eye on U.S. bond yields as they approach peaks that have triggered market spasms in the past. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 France Markit manufacturing PMI Apr 0730 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI Apr 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI Apr 1230 U.S. National activity index Mar 1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI Apr 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Mar PRICES 0526 GMT Three month LME copper 7030 Most active ShFE copper 52030 Three month LME aluminium 2509 Most active ShFE aluminium 15025 Three month LME zinc 3256.5 Most active ShFE zinc 24530 Three month LME lead 2352.5 Most active ShFE lead 18460 Three month LME nickel 14830 Most active ShFE nickel 105280 Three month LME tin 21640 Most active ShFE tin 148260 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 493.92 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -3301.55 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 150.82 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 402.67 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -5171.74 ($1 = 6.2928 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)