METALS-London aluminium set for strongest monthly gain in 16 months on China demand

May 29

By Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, May 29 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices rose on Friday and were set for their strongest monthly gain since January 2019, underpinned by a solid recovery in demand from top consumer China.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2% at $1,540 a tonne as of 0539 GMT, rising 3% on a monthly basis and hovering around a two-month high.

The most-traded aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) rose 0.4% to 13,160 yuan ($1,841.15) a tonne, having touched its highest since March 3 at 13,190 yuan a tonne earlier in the session.

“The aluminium price recovery in Chinese market was primarily driven by quick inventory decline and positive sentiments towards demand recovery,” said analyst Helen Lau of Argonaut Securities in a note.

FUNDAMENTALS

* STOCKS: ShFE aluminium inventories AL-STX-SGH were at their lowest since Feb. 7 as of the end of last week, the latest exchange data showed.

* ALCOA: Alcoa is considering laying off up to 534 workers from its San Ciprian aluminium plant due to persistent losses.

* OTHER PRICES: LME copper rose 0.5% to $5,357 a tonne, nickel eased 0.3% to $12,205 a tonne while ShFE copper advanced 0.8% to 43,970 yuan a tonne and nickel edged up 0.1% to 100,300 yuan a tonne.

* HONG KONG: Gains were capped as investors eyed U.S. response to China’s parliament approving a national security legislation for Hong Kong.

($1 = 7.1477 Chinese yuan renminbi)