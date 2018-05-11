METALS-London aluminium slips, on course for 1.6 pct weekly drop

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices fell for a second session on Friday as technical selling continued to affect the light metal despite plunging London Metal Exchange (LME) inventories. FUNDAMENTALS * LME ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the LME was down by 1 percent to $2,312 a tonne by 0217 GMT, having closed down 1.3 percent in the previous session. * ALUMINIUM: The metal is down 1.6 percent in London so far this week but is still up 15.1 percent since April 5, the day before the United States imposed sanctions on Russian producer Rusal. * RUSAL: Rusal boosted first-quarter recurring net profit on Friday amid stronger aluminium prices, but warned that sanctions imposed by the United States in April could harm its business. * EGA: Emirates Global Aluminium's stock market listing is likely to slip to 2019 because of turmoil in global aluminium markets after the United States imposed sanctions on Rusal, three sources familiar with the deal said. * COPPER: LME copper edged down 0.1 percent, having jumped by 1.6 percent on Thursday as inventories continued to fall, and remains on course for a 1.2 percent gain this week. The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.7 percent to 51,470 yuan ($8,113) a tonne. For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian markets started on a firm footing and the dollar eased on Friday as softer-than-forecast U.S. inflation data tempered expectations for faster Federal Reserve interest rate rises this year. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. Import prices Apr 1230 U.S. Export prices Apr 1400 U.S. University of Michigan sentiment index May PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0201 GMT Three month LME copper 6908 Most active ShFE copper 51470 Three month LME aluminium 2313 Most active ShFE aluminium 14675 Three month LME zinc 3091.5 Most active ShFE zinc 23705 Three month LME lead 2324 Most active ShFE lead 19125 Three month LME nickel 13905 Most active ShFE nickel 103980 Three month LME tin 20885 Most active ShFE tin 145420 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 401.98 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2343.08 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 445.77 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 609.39 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -685.19 ($1 = 6.3440 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)