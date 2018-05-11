FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 6:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

METALS-London aluminium slips, on course for 2.1 pct weekly drop

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Updates prices, adds technicals)
    BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices fell for
a second session on Friday as technical selling continued to
affect the light metal despite plunging London Metal Exchange
(LME) inventories. 
    Trading volumes were again subdued, with just over 700 lots
changing hands by 0510 GMT, after Thursday's session was marked
by trade selling and bearish options activity.
    However, broker Marex Spectron said in a note it estimates
that long positions on aluminium are "rebuilding from the recent
low" of 2.4 percent of open interest - an indicator of market
liquidity - to 5.4 percent this week.
    LME aluminium stocks are at their lowest level since 2007
after the exchange said it would stop accepting Rusal metal from
April 17, although it is now reassessing the situation after the
United States gave customers of the Russian producer more time
to comply with sanctions.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the LME
was down by 1.5 percent to $2,301.50 a tonne by 0541 GMT, having
closed down 1.3 percent in the previous session. 
    * ALUMINIUM: The metal is down 2.1 percent in London so far
this week but is still up by around 14.6 percent since April 5,
the day before the United States imposed sanctions on Russian
producer Rusal. 
    * TECHNICALS: LME aluminium is expected to fall to $2,254
per tonne, as it has ended a bounce around a resistance at
$2,382, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao says.
    * RUSAL: Rusal boosted first-quarter recurring net profit on
Friday amid stronger aluminium prices, but warned that sanctions
imposed by the United States in April could harm its business.

    * EGA: Emirates Global Aluminium's stock market listing is
likely to slip to 2019 because of turmoil in global aluminium
markets after the United States imposed sanctions on Rusal,
three sources familiar with the deal said.  
    * COPPER: LME copper edged down 0.3 percent, having jumped
by 1.6 percent on Thursday as inventories continued to fall, but
is on course for a 1.1 percent gain this week. The most-traded
July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
climbed 0.6 percent to 51,410 yuan ($8,104.23) a tonne.
    
    For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares rallied on Friday as risk appetite got a
boost from soft U.S. inflation, helping alleviate worries of
faster rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, while investors also
cheered U.S.-North Korean steps to further ease tensions on the
Korean Peninsula.    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    1230  U.S.    Import prices Apr
    1230  U.S.       Export prices Apr
    1400  U.S.       University of Michigan sentiment index May
    PRICES
    
                                             0540
 Three month LME copper                      6904
 Most active ShFE copper                    51420
 Three month LME aluminium                 2302.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                 14690
 Three month LME zinc                      3082.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                      23650
 Three month LME lead                      2318.5
 Most active ShFE lead                      19100
 Three month LME nickel                     13880
 Most active ShFE nickel                   104200
 Three month LME tin                        20860
 Most active ShFE tin                      145410
                                                 
                                                 
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3    367.19
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3   -2294.8
                                                4
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3    460.83
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3    633.61
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3   -516.66
 

($1 = 6.3436 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)
