METALS-London aluminium slips, on course for 2.6 pct weekly drop

(Adds Shanghai closing prices, updated London prices) BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices fell sharply for a second session on Friday as technical selling continued to affect the light metal despite plunging London Metal Exchange (LME) inventories. Trading volumes were again subdued, with less than 3,000 lots changing hands by 0830 GMT, after Thursday's session was marked by trade selling and bearish options activity. However, broker Marex Spectron said in a note it estimates that long positions on aluminium are "rebuilding from the recent low" of 2.4 percent of open interest - an indicator of market liquidity - to 5.4 percent this week. Available LME aluminium stocks are at their lowest level since 2007 after the exchange said it would stop accepting Rusal metal from April 17, although it is now reassessing the situation after the United States gave customers of the Russian producer more time to comply with sanctions. FUNDAMENTALS * LME ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the LME was down by 1.7 percent to $2,290 a tonne by 0837 GMT, having fallen by as much as 2 percent earlier in the session and slipping by 1.3 percent on Thursday. * ALUMINIUM: The metal is down 2.6 percent in London so far this week but is still up by around 14.1 percent since April 5, the day before the United States imposed sanctions on Russian producer Rusal. * TECHNICALS: LME aluminium is expected to fall to $2,254 per tonne, as it has ended a bounce around a resistance at $2,382, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao says. * RUSAL: Rusal boosted first-quarter recurring net profit on Friday amid stronger aluminium prices, but warned that sanctions imposed by the United States in April could harm its business. * EGA: Emirates Global Aluminium's stock market listing is likely to slip to 2019 because of turmoil in global aluminium markets after the United States imposed sanctions on Rusal, three sources familiar with the deal said. * COPPER: LME copper edged up 0.3 percent and is on course for a 1.6 percent gain this week. The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.7 percent at 51,440 yuan ($8,122.92) a tonne. For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares rallied on Friday as investors' appetite for riskier assets got a boost from soft U.S. inflation, which helped alleviate worries of faster rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. PRICES 0540 Three month LME copper 6904 Most active ShFE copper 51420 Three month LME aluminium 2302.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14690 Three month LME zinc 3082.5 Most active ShFE zinc 23650 Three month LME lead 2318.5 Most active ShFE lead 19100 Three month LME nickel 13880 Most active ShFE nickel 104200 Three month LME tin 20860 Most active ShFE tin 145410 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 367.19 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2294.8 4 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 460.83 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 633.61 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -516.66 ($1 = 6.3327 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin and Sunil Nair)