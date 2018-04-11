METALS-London aluminium up for sixth day after LME suspends Rusal metal

BEIJING, April 11 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices traded higher for a sixth straight session on Wednesday, as the fallout from U.S. sanctions on Russian producer United Company Rusal continues to roil metals markets. The London Metal Exchange (LME) will suspend Rusal's aluminium from its list of approved brands from April 17 after some members raised concerns about settling LME contracts with sanctioned companies, LME Chief Executive Matt Chamberlain told Reuters. FUNDAMENTALS * LME ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the LME was trading at $2,204 at 0151 GMT, up 0.1 percent from the previous close but down from a 10-week high of $2,242 hit during electronic trading on Tuesday after the LME said it would take steps to keep Rusal aluminium out of its warehouses. * SHFE ALUMINIUM: The most-traded June aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to 14,360 yuan ($2,286) a tonne. * RUSAL: Rusal said on Wednesday that two of its non-executive directors resigned after the company's inclusion on a new list of U.S. sanctions targeting Russian companies and their owners. * RUSAL BONDS: Rusal's dollar bonds slumped to record lows, two major customers said they were reviewing their contracts, and the LME distanced itself from the aluminium giant, in the latest aftershocks from U.S. sanctions. * RIO: Rio Tinto Plc, is reviewing its dealings with Rusal to ensure compliance with U.S. sanctions, a top executive said on Tuesday, but added it was too soon to discuss the future of its Australian venture with Rusal. * COPPER: The U.S. unit of China's oil major Sinopec Corp is procuring copper to send to its equipment suppliers in China, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, a rare move by a Chinese oil company. * COLOMBIA: Miner South32 Ltd said on Wednesday it plans to appeal a ruling by Colombia's constitutional court that it must pay damages over the health and environmental impact of its Cerro Matoso nickel mine. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks were firm on Wednesday as investors lapped up the positive mood in markets after China's President Xi Jinping helped ease fears over a U.S.-China trade row, while the euro hovered near two-week highs. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices Mar 0130 China Producer prices Mar 1230 U.S. Consumer prices Mar 1500 U.S. Cleveland Fed CPI Mar 1800 Federal Reserve releases minutes from its March 20-21 policy meeting PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0151 GMT Three month LME copper 6943 Most active ShFE copper 51150 Three month LME aluminium 2204 Most active ShFE aluminium 14360 Three month LME zinc 3249 Most active ShFE zinc 24515 Three month LME lead 2394.5 Most active ShFE lead 18530 Three month LME nickel 13655 Most active ShFE nickel 101370 Three month LME tin 21025 Most active ShFE tin 144290 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 454.01 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1726.37 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 269.79 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 103.17 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 150.85 ($1 = 6.2816 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)