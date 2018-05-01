METALS-London aluminium, zinc prices slip on U.S. tariff delay

MELBOURNE, May 1 (Reuters) - London aluminium and zinc prices slipped on Tuesday after the United States delayed aluminium and steel tariffs for some countries and announced permanent exemptions for others, raising the prospect of better metal supply. FUNDAMENTALS * TARIFFS: U.S. President Donald Trump has postponed the imposition of steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada, the European Union and Mexico until June 1, and has reached agreements for permanent exemptions for Argentina, Australia and Brazil, the White House said on Monday. * ALUMINIUM: London aluminium had slipped 0.6 percent to $2,242 a tonne by 0245 GMT, while LME zinc, used to galvanise steel, fell 0.7 percent to $3,105 a tonne. However, LME nickel, used by stainless steel makers, climbed 0.4 percent. * COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper edged down 0.1 percent to $6,798 a tonne. It has found support at the 200-day moving average at $6,800 a tonne. A break below this level would likely trigger sales from momentum following funds. * SHFE: The Shanghai Futures Exchange remained closed for a second day of public holidays, reopening on Wednesday. * DOLLAR: The dollar held steady near four-month highs on Tuesday, awaiting the Federal Reserve's policy decision and key U.S. employment data later in the week for fresh cues. * JAPAN PMI: Japanese manufacturing activity expanded at a faster pace in April than the previous month, a revised survey showed on Tuesday, as new orders accelerated in a sign the economy is recovering from an expected rough patch in the first quarter. * RUSAL: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said the United States was not seeking to put Russian metals giant Rusal out of business by hitting it with sanctions, according to an interview with Bloomberg News. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * U.S. stock futures pared small losses while Asian shares were little changed on Tuesday after the U.S. extended the deadline on steel and aluminium tariffs by one month to major allies. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Apr 1400 U.S. Construction spending Mar U.S. Federal Reserve starts two-day monetary policy meeting PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0229 GMT Three month LME copper 6797.5 Most active ShFE copper 0 Three month LME aluminium 2243 Most active ShFE aluminium 0 Three month LME zinc 3103.5 Most active ShFE zinc 0 Three month LME lead 2318 Most active ShFE lead 0 Three month LME nickel 13680 Most active ShFE nickel 0 Three month LME tin 0 Most active ShFE tin 0 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE (Reporting by Melanie Burton Editing by Joseph Radford)