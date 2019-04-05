METALS-London base metals rise as Trump comments fuel trade deal optimism

SINGAPORE, April 5 (Reuters) - London industrial metals rose on Friday, supported by news that the United States and China are edging closer to a trade deal after months of dispute.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday a trade deal with China could be reached in about four weeks, but he issued a warning to Beijing that, absent a pact, it would be difficult to allow trade to continue.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.2 percent to $6,461 a tonne by 0129 GMT, while aluminium rose 0.53 percent and zinc was up 0.8 percent. Volume was low as China is closed for a public holiday.

* In Indonesia, a mudslide at Freeport-McMoran’s Grasberg mine, the world’s second-largest copper mine, injured two workers while two others were missing on Wednesday.

* Concerns over copper supply disruption increased as a Peruvian judge on Wednesday ordered jail time for lawyers representing indigenous villagers who have blockaded shipments from Las Bambas copper mine operated by Chinese miner MMG Ltd .

* The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed on Friday for the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday and will reopen on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar rose to a three-week high versus the yen, lifted by expectations that a protracted trade dispute between the United States and China would be resolved soon.

