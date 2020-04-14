METALS-London copper at 4-week high as mining disruptions stoke supply concerns

SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - London copper prices on Tuesday rose to their highest in nearly four weeks, as mining disruptions in major producing countries threatened supplies of the red metal. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) climbed as much as 3.4% to $5,188.50 a tonne, its highest since March 18. Peru's Antamina copper mine, controlled by BHP and Glencore , said on Monday it would halt all operations for at least two weeks to mitigate against the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic. Peru, which extended a state of emergency to contain the spread of the coronavirus, is the world's second-largest copper producer, while there were disruptions in other parts of Americas and Africa as well. Australia-based MMG Ltd said it was withdrawing its 2020 production outlook for its Peru's Las Bambas copper mine, shortly after declaring force majeure on concentrate supplies from the mine. The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) was down 0.2% at 41,630 yuan ($5,904.88) a tonne, as of 0124 GMT, having touched its highest in nearly four weeks in the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS * TIN: Top tin exporter Indonesia shipped 4,539.19 tonnes of refined tin in March, down 20.9% from the same time last year and a slump of 39.2% from a month earlier, official data showed. * PRICES: LME tin jumped as much as 4.6% to $15,650 a tonne, while ShFE tin climbed to as high as 128,880 yuan a tonne. Both prices were at levels unseen since March 16. * OTHER METALS: LME aluminium rose 1.3% to $1,498.50 a tonne, nickel advanced 0.9% to $11,780 a tonne, while ShFE aluminium eased 0.3% to 11,750 yuan a tonne and nickel fell 0.4% to 96,460 yuan a tonne. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks were set for a modest bounce as U.S. stock futures edged higher, although fears the coronavirus could drag on the global economy for months are likely to temper investor confidence. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0630 India WPI Inflation YY March N/A China Exports, Imports YY March N/A China Trade Balance March PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS ($1 = 7.0501 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)